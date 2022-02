I lent my parents about $21,000 about eight months ago, and another $11,000 about four months ago. The $21,000 was supposed to be “long term” to help my parents consolidate debt (about two years in my mind), and the $11,000 was supposed to be for one month. They've repaid $4,000, but nothing since the second loan was made.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO