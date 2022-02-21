ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Federal Reserve approves stricter trading rules

By apanian@leadertimes.com
leadertimes.com
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve on Friday formally adopted sweeping new rules...

www.leadertimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Federal Reserve Officials Banned From Trading Crypto and Stocks in New Directive

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has banned members of the U.S. Federal Reserve from partaking in the crypto and stock markets. In a new press release, the FOMC unanimously adopted a comprehensive set of new rules for the investment activities of Federal Reserve members after recent resignations from key officials due to allegations of insider trading during the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. POLITICS
Boston Herald

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston names a new president

The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston said Wednesday that it has chosen Susan M. Collins, an economist and administrator at the University of Michigan, as its next president. “It is an honor and an inspiration to serve as the Boston Fed’s next president,” Collins said. “Throughout my career, I have been driven by a commitment to leveraging research, education and public service to improve lives.”
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Seeking Alpha

Federal Reserve Watch: The Dilemma Ahead

The Federal Reserve is moving toward March 2022, a time when many expect the Fed to stop buying securities and to raise its policy rate of interest. Well, from the results of the Fed's last banking week, (the week ending February 9, 2022), it finally looks like some real tapering is happening.
BUSINESS
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Federal Reserve#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
TIME

China's Support for Russian Aggression Toward Ukraine Confirms the West's Worst Fears

In January, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a note to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to celebrate three decades of diplomatic ties. Ukraine is, after all, a key member of Xi’s signature Belt and Road Initiative —a $1 trillion repaving of the fabled Silk Road—with whom China enjoyed over $15 billion of bilateral trade in 2020. “I attach great importance to the development of the China-Ukraine strategic partnership,” Xi said, hailing a “deepening political mutual trust, fruitful cooperation in various fields and even closer people-to-people and cultural exchanges.”
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy