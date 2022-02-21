ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UK: People with COVID in England won’t need to self-isolate

LONDON (AP) — People with COVID-19 won’t be legally required to self-isolate in...

The Independent

Covid self-isolation rules will be scrapped next week, Boris Johnson to announce

The legal requirement to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19 will end next week, Boris Johnson is set to announce.Downing Street said the prime minister will confirm the repeal of all of England’s pandemic regulations when he lays out his “living with Covid” plan on Monday.The PM is expected to say that the vaccination programme, testing, and other new treatments like anti-viral drugs can be relied on to keep people safe – and that infectious people will not be made to stay at home.“Covid will not suddenly disappear, and we need to learn to live with this virus and continue...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Plan for living with Covid-19 to bring country ‘towards a return to normality’

The Prime Minister has said his “living with Covid” plan will bring the country “towards a return to normality” as he intends to scrap the requirement to self-isolate in England.Boris Johnson will meet with his Cabinet on Monday morning before updating MPs in the afternoon on his blueprint for moving out of the pandemic.He said the proposal would be about “finally giving people back their freedom” after “one of the most difficult periods in our country’s history”.We are now one step closer towards a return to normality and finally giving people back their freedomsPrime Minister Boris JohnsonThe UK was one...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Uk#Covid#Ap
