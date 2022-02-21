ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Three in custody after chase in southwest OKC

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
 20 hours ago

A date change was made from the original version.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three people were taken into custody following a chase in southwest Oklahoma City.

Early Sunday morning, deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over a vehicle for driving recklessly.

However, the driver refused to stop and led deputies on a chase.

The chase came to an end when the driver crashed near S.W. 36th and Pennsylvania Ave.

Officials say two people inside the vehicle were injured in the crash, while two others attempted to run from the scene.

Authorities were able to catch one of those suspects.

