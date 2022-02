The Kings come back from two goals down for the second time in consecutive nights to knock off the Coyotes. The Kings recorded their second consecutive multiple-goal deficit comeback win on Saturday night when they beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-3. Even more impressively, they did it in back-to-back games on the road. After falling behind 3-1 midway through the second period, Drew Doughty notched his first goal of the game with a power-play tally late in the middle stanza. The red hot line of Trevor Moore, Phillip Danault and Viktor Arvidsson knotted the game up when all three contributed to a Moore rebound goal.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO