New York’s COVID-19 hospitalizations fall below 2,600 for first time since Thanksgiving

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s COVID-19 data on Sunday, February 20.

Gov. Hochul announced statewide hospitalizations for COVID-19 have fallen below 2,600, the lowest reported number since before Thanksgiving, according to a release from the Governor’s Press Office.

The Finger Lakes region’s latest seven-day average percentage for positive COVID-19 test results is 3.83% as of Saturday, February 19. There are currently 332 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the Finger Lakes.

So far, 36.7 million vaccine doses have been administered throughout New York. Additionally, 95% of New Yorkers over the age of 18 years old have at least one vaccine dose, according to the CDC, with 82.7% of the same demographic having completed a full vaccine series.

