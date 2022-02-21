ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

A Functional MD's Everyday Smoothie Recipe For Hormone Balance

MindBodyGreen
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to hormone-balancing foods, experts are quick to recommend a hearty helping of fiber. Fiber, you see, plays a critical role in estrogen balance, as it helps to excrete estrogen so it doesn't keep circulating in your body—not to mention, getting your fill of fiber means you'll stay fuller...

www.mindbodygreen.com

Comments / 1

Related
shefinds

The Type of Protein You Should Be Eating Every Morning For A Healthier Body Over 50, According To Experts

Eating enough protein is essential. Not only does it keep you feeling full, but it also supports a number of bodily functions that help your body work, and feel, its best. As you age, protein becomes even more important. Some foods are richer in protein than others, and with as busy as life is these days, it’s important to follow a diet that maximizes your benefit. What is the best protein to eat, especially as you age? We asked Carrie Bonfitto, author of What to Cook, Why to Eat It, exactly what protein you should be eating to keep your health on track for the long term.
NUTRITION
shefinds

The Collagen-Rich Food You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Better Skin Elasticity

Collagen is the necessary protein responsible for skin elasticity, stretchiness and healthy joints. As we age, our skin loses its firmness, so seeking collagen from an outside source like in specific foods and supplements is a great step to add to your anti-aging skincare regimen! We spoke with dermatologist Dr. Lilliana Ramírez García, M.D. of Nava MD and learned about the many benefits of one collagen-boosting fruit that can easily be eaten by itself every day, in smoothies, in oatmeal and other ways. Read on for the endless possibilities of this multi-faceted food.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

4 Foods You Should Stop Eating To Get Rid Of Smile Lines, According To Doctors

As we age, the skin surrounding our mouths begins to sag and forms frowny lines that face downward. While this is completely normal and expected, the lines can be exacerbated by what we eat. Creating a healthier, balanced diet can help you achieve better-looking skin in the long run. We spoke with board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Nadir Qazi, M.D., and skincare expert Dr. Rudolf Probst, M.D., about four foods to avoid that can worsen the skin around your mouth, and why.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hormone#Smoothies#Instant Coffee#Chia Seeds#Food Drink#Md#Mbg Collective
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The One Food You Should Be Eating Daily For A Stronger Immune System

With peak cold and flu season upon us and the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to do what you can to keep your immune system in prime condition. When your immune system is strong, you’re prepared to fight off illnesses that come your way. One of the best ways to protect your immune system is through a nutrient dense diet. But with as busy as life is for most people, you may feel overwhelmed when it comes to knowing what foods you should be eating regularly, especially if you want a stronger immune system.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
deseret.com

Here are six signs on your skin you had COVID-19

It’s no secret that omicron variant symptoms continue to show up across the country as the omicron variant continues to spread. But those symptoms are popping up in mysterious ways. What to know: The Jerusalem Post recently reported that there are a number of COVID-19 symptoms you might not...
SKIN CARE
The Independent

What to eat before bed if you want a good night’s sleep – and what to avoid

[This article was originally published in 2017.]Lavender on your pillow, avoiding all digital screens, meditation — there seem to be endless ways that promise a good night’s sleep.But according to sleep expert Sammy Margo, it could be as simple as eating the right foods before bed. Margo, author of The Good Sleep Guide, revealed that while certain foods can help us drift off, the wrong ones can keep us up.New research by Simba Sleep has revealed that over two thirds (69 per cent) of Brits feel sleep-deprived, and our love of spicy foods, caffeine and alcohol may hold the cause.About...
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

The One Breakfast You Should be Eating Every Morning For A Clearer Mind Over 40, According To Dietitians

They always say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there’s a reason for that! Being the first meal of the day, breakfast kick off your metabolism, which supports the stabilization of your energy, concentration, and mood all day long. Some studies have even shown that eating a balanced breakfast every day can be linked to good health, better memory, lower levels of bad cholesterol, and reduced risk of diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. As you age, all of these things become a higher risk, so eating a healthy breakfast in the morning gets progressively more important as you get older. That being said, mornings can be very busy, so finding time to get in a hearty breakfast can be tricky. We asked Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and a nutritionist in private practice, what the best breakfast is for feeling your best all day long.
NUTRITION
shefinds

The Worst Thing To Buy At The Grocery Store In 2022, According to Health Experts

So much has been said about the negative health effects of processed meats. Consuming high-sodium, pre-packaged products like bacon, hot dogs and other meats can impact your skin, weight and overall health if eaten excessively. Read on for expert tips regarding these foods and similar options at your local grocery store, and why avoiding them or eating them in moderation will benefit your health in the long run.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
shefinds

3 Ingredients Nobody Should Be Cooking With Anymore Because They Cause Heartburn

Heartburn can be a nuisance, especially if you experience it regularly. “Heartburn is a gastrointestinal sensation or symptom that people with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) may experience. It is a condition where the acid in the stomach reaches the esophagus and even the mouth.” Says Dr. Jahandar Saleh, the medical director of cardiovascular services at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital. Although it is typically harmless when experienced from time to time, some people experience burning pain almost daily. One of the biggest triggers of heartburn is your diet, so knowing what foods you should avoid is the first way you can reduce your symptoms.
HEALTH
thefreshtoast.com

People Who Drink This May Have A Lower Risk Of COVID-19 Infection

A new study found that people who consumed this drink had a slight protection against COVID-19 infection. Sadly, drinking alcohol is rarely associated with health benefits. One study, however, found that consuming red wine could provide certain protections against COVID-19. The study, published on the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, examined...
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy