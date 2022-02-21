ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump's social media app goes live in Apple's App Store

By Brian Fung
CNN
CNN
 20 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — An alternative social media platform backed by former President Donald Trump went live on Monday, becoming available for download on Apple's App Store — but access to the service appears limited for now. The service, a Twitter (TWTR)-like application known as Truth Social, is owned...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 1

Related
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The One Social Media App You Should Delete Immediately Because It Shares Your Data The Most

Before you assume Facebook is the one and only social media app that should be deleted ASAP if data sharing is your concern, we regret to inform you that there are a few others that belong in the sketchy category. Social media will always provide an amazing distraction, as well as a way of connecting, but several platforms are taking advantage of users’ loyalty and the data that are willing to share with the public. If privacy is an issue for you, experts agree: this is the one social media app you should delete immediately because it shares your data the most.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Nunes
Person
Donald Trump
shefinds

The Worst App To Use On Your iPhone, According To Security Experts

Some apps are a fun distraction, while other apps are practical and useful for everyday living — and others still are convenient but may get your radar up when it comes to security and privacy. If you’re thinking about spring cleaning your device so that it runs more efficiently and is as secure as possible, many tech experts say there’s one app that you may not realize is putting you more at risk than necessary. It’s not Facebook or even Snapchat — this is the worst app to use on your iPhone, according to security experts.
CELL PHONES
IFLScience

Mark Zuckerberg Warns Not To Screenshot Your Facebook Chats

In news that will likely send a wave of panic throughout the known metaverse, Facebook are introducing a new feature: Grassing on you when you take a screenshot. The founder, Mark Zuckerberg, announced that the company is introducing an update to "disappearing messages" or "vanish mode" on the site, which makes all new messages disappear within 12 hours when activated – much like Snapchat.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#App Store#Social Networks#Media Company#Smart Phone#Ios#Twtr#Truth Social#The White House#Capitol#Republican
MSNBC

Why the controversy surrounding Trump’s D.C. hotel just got worse

The Trump International Hotel, which sits just a few blocks east of the White House, has been controversial in recent years for a variety of reasons. For one thing, there were legal questions surrounding a sitting president effectively serving as his own landlord, in light of the fact that the Trump Organization’s lease was, as a practical matter, with the Trump administration.
POTUS
MSNBC

What made Trump’s response to Pence unexpectedly strange

After Donald Trump spent much of last week arguing that his former vice president had the unilateral authority to help overturn the 2020 election, Mike Pence did something dramatic: He told the truth and explained publicly that the former president was simply incorrect. "I heard this week that President Trump...
POTUS
Vanity Fair

MacKenzie Scott Once Again Reminds People Jeff Bezos Is a Cheapskate by Comparison

Over the last several years, MacKenzie Scott, formerly Bezos, has made a name for herself as a philanthropist committed to giving away large gobs of money. Last June, for example, she donated $2.74 billion to 286 different organizations, and on Thursday, Communities in Schools, a network of nonprofits that work in 2,900 “high-poverty” K-12 schools across the country, said that the national office and its affiliates had received a cool $133.5 million from the former first lady of Amazon. The most recent donation brings Scott’s total giving since her 2019 divorce to at least $8.6 billion to worthy causes. It also brings up the uncomfortable fact that, by comparison and as a proportion of his wealth, Jeff Bezos is kind of a cheapskate!
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Parler
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
MSNBC

Trump took 15 boxes of documents to Mar-A-Lago, but Symone Sanders couldn’t even legally take a photo of herself with her on her way out

The disregard for democracy, the law, and record keeping in the Trump White House continues to swirl into focus. Trump reportedly broke the presidential toilet by flushing non-toilet paper, and took at least 15 boxes worth of documents with him to Mar-a-Lago when he left office, including some marked classified and top secret – a violation of the Presidential Records Act. “It’s not declassified because Donald Trump took it and then he wasn’t President anymore and all of a sudden it means it’s declassified - there is a process,” says Symone Sanders, former spokesperson for Vice President Harris. She wanted to take a photo (that she was in) from the office on her way out, and was told it was property of the federal government and if she took it “they would come looking.” One can only imagine when 15 boxes go missing. Feb. 13, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump's legal and money woes snowball as his financial credibility crumbles

Alex Wagner reviews the disastrous string of bad news Donald Trump has suffered, from being required to give testimony to New York Attorney General Letitia James to being dumped by his accounting firm, and how the implications of these developments suggest things will only get worse for Trump.Feb. 18, 2022.
POTUS
International Business Times

What Did Ivanka Trump Say About Mike Pence? Ex-President's Daughter Privately Supported VP Confirming 2020 Election

In a comment that conflicted with her father's attempts to overturn the 2020 election results, Ivanka Trump reportedly showed admiration for Mike Pence in a private conversation hours before the vice-president certified Joe Biden's victory on Jan. 6. The Washington Post reported in July that Donald Trump had scorned Pence...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

A no-fly list for unruly passengers? I have a better – and crueller – idea

I have been on a lot of miserable flights in my lifetime but one of my worst plane experiences is the Screechy Recorder Incident of 2012. It was exactly what it sounds like: a small child seated in my general vicinity played the recorder very loudly for what felt like several hours. Even with headphones on I could feel the screech-screech-SCREEEECH penetrate my skull. The recorder is an instrument of torture, simple as that. Even the most talented musician cannot make it sound pleasant. And, reader, this child was not a talented musician.
LIFESTYLE
CNN

CNN

892K+
Followers
133K+
Post
711M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy