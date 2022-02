The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be in direct competition this weekend as they attend England’s Six Nations match against Wales.Saturday’s match at Twickenham Stadium will be the first Kate has attended since becoming patron of the Rugby Football Union (RFU).William, who has been patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) since 2016, and Kate, are known for their rivalry during sporting engagements, with the fixture putting them in direct competition.They will meet Jeff Blackett, president of the RFU, and Gerald Davies, president of the WRU, prior to kick-off and speak with volunteers and council members of the RFU.The...

