Watch: 4 mountain lions prowl Colorado neighborhood

By Dara Bitler, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

CONIFER, Colo. ( KDVR ) – A Colorado homeowner captured four mountain lions on multiple security cameras on Saturday night.

The four cougars were spotted on the home security cameras around 10:30 p.m. In the video, you can see the lions enter the screen one by one until they eventually exit into the backyard.

A homeowner living near Shaffers Crossing in Pine Junction shared on Facebook that she believed the same group of mountain lions attacked and killed her dog last week in the middle of the day.

Mountain lion caught on trail camera in Dallas County

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said it urges people to keep pets indoors at night and on leashes.

So what should you do if you see a mountain lion ? CPW says do the following:

  • Do not approach a lion, especially one that is feeding or with kittens. Most mountain lions will try to avoid a confrontation. Give them a way to escape.
  • Stay calm when you come upon a lion. Talk calmly and firmly to it. Move slowly.
  • Stop or back away slowly, if you can do it safely. Running may stimulate a lion’s instinct to chase and attack. Face the lion and stand upright.
  • Do all you can to appear larger. Raise your arms. Open your jacket if you’re wearing one. If you have small children with you, protect them by picking them up so they won’t panic and run.
  • If the lion behaves aggressively, throw stones, branches or whatever you can get your hands on without crouching down or turning your back. Wave your arms slowly and speak firmly. What you want to do is convince the lion you are not prey and that you may in fact be a danger to the lion.
  • Fight back if a lion attacks you. Lions have been driven away by prey that fights back. People have fought back with rocks, sticks, caps or jackets, garden tools and their bare hands successfully. Remain standing or try to get back up!

In 2019, a trail runner used his hands, arms and feet to choke a mountain lion to death when it attacked him.

Last year, a man used a wooden property marker to fight off a mountain lion that was attacking his dog.

