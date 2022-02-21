ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Monday Morning Weather Update

 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning! Here's your...

KHBS

Storms possible Wednesday night, Thursday morning

40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says the weather will be even windier on Wednesday, ahead of a system that could bring showers and storms Wednesday night. There's a possibility severe storms could hit Thursday morning. Watch the videocast above to learn more.
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Snow squall likely in the Twin Tiers Saturday morning

Waking up to a cold and windy Saturday. A wind advisory is in effect until 10 PM for the Southern Tier and 7 PM for the Northern tier. Wind speeds from the southwest reach as high as 20 MPH today due to a strong Alberta Clipper staying just to the north of the Twin Tiers. Gusts greater than 40 MPH are likely. A chance for lake-effect snow showers this morning and afternoon due to a fast moving cold front. The fast winds and snow mean a snow squall is possible late in the morning, with snow showers lasting only about 30 minutes, snowfall only reaching below a half an inch, and blowing snow greatly reducing visibilities. Highs today reach the upper 20’s, but temperatures decrease throughout the day after the cold front moves out of the region.
ENVIRONMENT
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Here's When Major New Storm Will Bring Mix Of Snow, Sleet, Rain To Region

A new major winter storm that will make its way across the country will bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the region toward the end of the week. Tuesday, Feb. 1 will start out with clear skies on a cold and dry day a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values between 5 and 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will increase during the day.
ENVIRONMENT
MyWabashValley.com

Cold weekend, big storm next week.

Clearing late Saturday night with a low of 12. Cold with afternoon scattered snow showers Sunday. The high 25. A cold weekend will see temperatures roller coaster next week. Midweek storm is tracking farther south now. We will see rain move in Wednesday, then colder air could make for a wintry mix before we see all snow on the backside of system.
ENVIRONMENT
KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory issued for late Monday and Tuesday

Read below the latest messages from the National Weather Service in La Crosse, WI and Des Moines, IA. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service La Crosse WI 312 PM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 ...A Prolonged Winter Storm Will Affect the Area With A Wintry Mix and Snow Monday afternoon through Tuesday... .A cold front over southern Minnesota will continue to push south across the area through tonight bringing and end to the balmy temperatures. Monday, snow will spread from the Dakotas into Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. The heavier band of snow should be north of the area. Farther south, warmer temperatures will be drawn northward over the cold front with a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain developing. The precipitation appears light Monday, but even a small amount of freezing rain can produce impacts to travel. The freezing drizzle and freezing rain is expected to increase Monday afternoon and Monday night, with potentially a decrease in intensity overnight. A second band of snow develops Tuesday and this band should bring additional light to moderate amounts of snow to the area with the higher amounts along and north of I90. The freezing rain may accumulate 0.01 to a tenth or two for parts of northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. MNZ079-086>088-WIZ017-029-032>034-210515- /O.NEW.KARX.WW.Y.0008.220222T0000Z-220223T0000Z/ Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Taylor-Clark-Buffalo-Trempealeau- Jackson- Including the cities of Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Medford, Neillsville, Alma, Arcadia, Whitehall, and Black River Falls 312 PM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Although there will be light snow Monday, the bulk of the snow accumulations are expected Tuesday. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 PM Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.
ENVIRONMENT
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

MONDAY: *Weather Aware Day* Unseasonably warm and humid. A Level 1 “Marginal” threat for severe thunderstorms exists. Storms could feature torrential rain, damaging winds, hail, and low, but not zero, chance of a brief tornado. Much of this action occurred during the morning and are now sliding off to the east, leaving us with cloudy […]
ENVIRONMENT
KELOLAND TV

Preparing For Wintry Weather Across KELOLAND – Storm Center AM Update: Sunday, February 20

Today is when things start to come undone after a deceptively calm and unseasonably warm (For some) first half of the weekend. A cold front will move southward through the area during this time. To the south of this boundary, we’ll get one more warm day with highs in the 50s and even a few low 60s at times. We’ll see 40s to the north, but temperatures will go into a free fall soon after being achieved.
ENVIRONMENT
WNEM

Messy wintry weather Monday night & Tuesday with icy roads to follow

Good Monday morning, welcome to a new workweek! Weather conditions stay quiet through the daytime this Monday, but messy wintry weather is set to move into the area tonight and into Tuesday. Out of everything expected with this storm, the most important is freezing rain and the associated impacts with ice accumulations from that.
ENVIRONMENT
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland weather: Unexpectedly strong snow showers challenge Monday morning commute

Unexpectedly strong snow showers in the Baltimore area posed a challenge for Monday morning’s commute, meteorologists said. According to the National Weather Service, a snow shower was heading south across central Maryland at about 7:24 a.m. In some areas, snow coated the ground and reduced visibility as low as one mile. “Be prepared for sudden changes in visibility when traveling along with ...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMTW

Temperatures on the climb, tracking two storms this week

A cool weekend is coming to a close and another temperature swing is on the way this week. Monday will start in the 20s for most and that gives us a jump start heading toward 40s and 50s by midday. Plenty of sun south of the mountains. A cold front...
ENVIRONMENT

