ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Temperatures Could Rise Into 60s Wednesday

By NBC Connecticut
NBC Connecticut
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe week is starting with temperatures in the 40s and 50s and it will feel like spring instead of late February on Wednesday when temperatures could be in...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Comments / 0

Related
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Here's When Major New Storm Will Bring Mix Of Snow, Sleet, Rain To Region

A new major winter storm that will make its way across the country will bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the region toward the end of the week. Tuesday, Feb. 1 will start out with clear skies on a cold and dry day a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values between 5 and 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will increase during the day.
ENVIRONMENT
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
WTAJ

Arctic front moves in Saturday bringing snow squalls, falling temperatures

Tonight, we’ll continue to see decreasing cloud cover and start the night under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will quickly fall into the upper teens to lower 20s before warming back up. Winds will remain quite gusty into the overnight as we turn southwesterly at 10-15 mph. Clouds will be on the increase early Saturday […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freezing Rain#Shoreline#Meteorologists#2022 Winter Olympics#Nbc
Daily Voice

Latest Snowfall Predictions For End Of Week Storm Released

Put your rain boots back in the closet and get the snow boots out. The second storm of the week is headed to the Northeast, and it's bringing a wintry mix with it, meteorologists are saying."We have twin storms this week," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said, adding, "They are …
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Connecticut

FIRST ALERT: Wintry Mix, Accumulating Snow Friday

The NBC Connecticut First Alert weather team has issued a First Alert for Friday's wintry mix. That comes less than 48 hours after near-record warmth across the state on Wednesday. A cold front moves across New England on Wednesday, quickly dropping temperatures and bringing back a colder air mass for the end of the week.
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WBAY Green Bay

WINTER STORM LATE MONDAY & TUESDAY

Late Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for several rounds of accumulating snow, sleet, freezing rain, or freezing drizzle. Brisk northeasterly winds could lead to some blowing and drifting snow across the region as well. Temperatures on Monday will only be in the 20s...
ENVIRONMENT
WLUC

Accumulating snow event early this week

Plan on an active start to the third week of February. We have several rounds of accumulating snow today through Wednesday morning. The first round comes today with light snow spreading from west to east. Snow amounts with this round will be around 2-4″. Light scattered snow will continue tonight through tomorrow. Then, as an area of low pressure lifts across the Lower Peninsula a round of moderate to heavy snow at times moves in tomorrow afternoon through the night. From today through Wednesday morning snow accumulations will be highest in the higher elevations of the western U.P. up to 18″ possible, elsewhere in the central counties around 12″, and the least amounts in the south around 9″. Roads will be slippery with patchy blowing snow at times. Otherwise, the rest of the week will be more quiet and cold.
ENVIRONMENT
AOL Corp

Snow to spread across West as temperatures plunge

An active weather pattern is in place across the western United States, AccuWeather forecasters say, and the arrival of a storm in the Northwest will eventually result in widespread impacts from California to the central and southern Rockies. An area of low pressure is expected to dive southeastward across the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Wbaltv.com

Warm Friday with temps in the 60's, snow expected Sunday

Meteorologist Ava Marie says it will be sunny, mild and breezy again today. Expect to see more clouds on Saturday, and a slightly cooler breeze. Temperatures will be turning much colder by Sunday and a light rain/snow mix developing Saturday night. Then changing to a wet snow on Sunday morning. Roads could turn slick early on Sunday as temperatures briefly dip near freezing. The snow should end by the afternoon, with a trace to 1” of accumulation possible.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy