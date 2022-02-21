Correction

(LOOTPRESS) – It was right last week; wrong this time out.

“Gregory’s Web” incorrectly reported last week as well as this week that former State Senator John Unger was appointed to a Magistrate position in Berkeley County in apparent violation of the law. That’s true.

The reporting error came because this week we said Governor Jim Justice made the appointment.

He did not.

Instead, it was Circuit Court Judge Michael Lorensen who appointed Unger to a position that became vacant following the resignation of Magistrate Richard Stephens.

We regret the mistake.