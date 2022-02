As President of our CSEA local, I can’t stress enough how many positive outcomes will result if the Port of Oswego can proceed with the Vestas/Bluestone Wind Farm Project. Oswego has been fortunate enough to be selected. If the project moves forward, we can reap more than $2 million in economic benefits for our city and local area. The successful completion of this project will make Oswego a leader in renewable energy.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO