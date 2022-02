Short cold days and long winter nights seem like a good time to read some good books. Here are a few from my collection that I recommend you consider this winter. If you haven’t read Aldo Leopold’s, “A Sand County Almanac” that would be the first book I would recommend— everyone interested in nature should have it. Other books about Leopold include, “The Essential Aldo Leopold: Quotations and Commentaries,” by Meine and Knight; “The River of the Mother of God and Other Essays by Aldo Leopold” by Flader and Callicott; and “Round River. From the Journals of Aldo Leopold” by Luna Leopold (Aldo’s son).

