Pfizer vaccine release date for young children postponed

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pfizer has been working on a three-dose vaccine for children between the ages of six months and four years old with a release date of Feb. 21.

However, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently postponed Pfizer’s vaccine as there was insufficient data on the third dose.

Pfizer said in a press release in December of 2021 that two doses didn’t generate a strong enough immune response in its trial of children ages 2 to 4. For young children, Pfizer’s vaccine has a dosage of 3 micrograms. For children ages 5 to 11, the dosage is higher, at 10 micrograms.

Pfizer released a statement on Feb. 11 that it will wait for its data on a three-dose series of the vaccine because it believes three doses “may provide a higher level of protection in this age group.”

The new release date for Pfizer’s vaccine is projected for early April.

Without the 18 million children in the U.S. between the ages of six months and four years though, medical practices will likely continue to see higher numbers of child hospitalizations, according to Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez.

Dr. Melendez reports a high number of child hospitalizations during the omicron variant wave due to younger children having smaller airways. He said omicron is attacking their upper respiratory systems.

“The kids have not had the access to the vaccines the way the adults have,” added Dr, Melendez. “If you look at the people who are getting sick and are being hospitalized, they’re getting younger and younger because 95% of people who are 16 are vaccinated.”

Without vaccination for this age group, they’ll need to rely on their natural immunity, but Dr. Melendez doesn’t know how long natural immunity could last an individual and with different variants comes a “new disease” to fight off.

For parents and guardians concerned about when their young child will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, Dr. Melendez told ValleyCentral Hidalgo County is currently participating in Moderna trials for children under the age of four years old. He reports “excellent results.”

Dr. Melendez did not specify when a Moderna vaccine will be released for the younger age group though.

