Sunny with a high of 65 today

It will be clear and cold Friday night. The temperature plummets to the 20s and low 30s by dawn on Saturday. We will enjoy a lot of sunshine both days this weekend, and it will get a bit milder by Sunday afternoon. Next week looks unsettled with showers possible on a few days during the workweek.
Tonight, we’ll continue to see decreasing cloud cover and start the night under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will quickly fall into the upper teens to lower 20s before warming back up. Winds will remain quite gusty into the overnight as we turn southwesterly at 10-15 mph. Clouds will be on the increase early Saturday […]
Plenty of sunshine Saturday with highs in low 70s. Some clouds and bit cooler Sunday. Temperatures tumble Monday and Tuesday as a Low from the north drops in. Sierra snow will also pick up into Tuesday. Light accumulations and travel impacts possible.
A new major winter storm that will make its way across the country will bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the region toward the end of the week. Tuesday, Feb. 1 will start out with clear skies on a cold and dry day a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values between 5 and 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will increase during the day.
A dramatic swing in temperatures will mark a topsy-turvy week that will include the arrival of a new winter storm that will bring damaging wind gusts to the region. The strong cross-county storm moving from the west to east will arrive in the Northeast on Thursday, Feb. 17. While this...
Late Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for several rounds of accumulating snow, sleet, freezing rain, or freezing drizzle. Brisk northeasterly winds could lead to some blowing and drifting snow across the region as well. Temperatures on Monday will only be in the 20s...
The arrival of a stormy weather pattern will include new chances for snow this week.Two more cross-country storms are expected to move from the west to the east this week, according to AccuWeather.com.Sunday, Feb. 20 will be mostly sunny, with a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values…
More clouds will move in late tonight into Monday morning, the cloud cover will keep temps much warmer for staying in the low to middle 40s. A very wet and unsettled week lies ahead with multiple disturbances moving through the Tennessee Valley. Widespread, locally heavy rainfall between 3 to 5 inches is forecast, this will lead to flash flooding and river flooding concerns. There is a chance of seeing some strong to severe thunderstorms developing on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. This will be more of a conditional threat and will depend on how unstable our atmosphere will become.
High pressure will build in and provide another day of sunshine. After a cold start in the teens, a milder southwesterly flow will will raise temperatures into the 40s this afternoon. Tonight will not be as cold, with morning readings in the low 30s. Monday will be even warmer, as readings climb into the 50s. […]
The next big storm system is starting to crank up across the West, bringing the potential for strong winds, heavy snow and severe weather over the next few days. Ahead of the cold front associated with this system, gusty and warm air will enhance fire danger today from the Southwest to the Plains.
AccuWeather forecasters break down which areas will face extended winter weather — and which parts of the country will see the season start off with a bang. Punxsutawney Phil has emerged from his burrow and has declared six more weeks of winter, but that prognostication may not come to fruition across the entire U.S.
A major winter storm with the potential for hurricane-force winds and heavy snow is threatening to slam the Northeast this weekend. The quickly-intensifying winter storm could develop into a nor'easter, and possibly a bomb cyclone, as it travels along the coast in the coming days, according to AccuWeather. "Confidence is...
As spring slowly approaches for much of the country, cold temperatures will once again envelop a majority of the lower 48 states this week. “Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees below average over the northern tier states by Monday morning,” the Weather Prediction Center said. A strong, high...
The weather will be cramming in a couple of seasons into the next 36 hours in central Indiana. Today, we're on the warm side of this approaching winter storm and a balmy southwest wind delivers high temps near/above 60°. The trade-off, however, will be gusts over 45 mph at times into the evening with a Wind Advisory in effect for all of central Indiana.
BOSTON (CBS) — For the third time in less than two weeks, we are talking about the potential for record high temperatures immediately followed by the threat of snow.
First, it was a record high 60 degrees on Saturday, February 12th. That was followed by 5.9″ of snow Sunday into Monday (Valentine’s Day).
Next up, last week, Boston tied a record high of 61 on Thursday, did one better with 62 on Friday only to get blasted by an intense snow squall one day later.
And now, here we are. The next two days will undoubtedly be filled with signs of spring. With...
Sunday started off with a few clouds and sunshine throughout the day. The high temperature was near 40 as high-pressure built-in with plenty of sunshine. We will stay dry until a front moves through on Tuesday. Temperatures will be above average into the 40’s and 50’s for the first half of the week. Sunday night into Monday clouds will start to build-in late as high pressure moves to the east but temperatures will stay close to freezing as warm air is still being advected into the region.
Today is when things start to come undone after a deceptively calm and unseasonably warm (For some) first half of the weekend. A cold front will move southward through the area during this time. To the south of this boundary, we’ll get one more warm day with highs in the 50s and even a few low 60s at times. We’ll see 40s to the north, but temperatures will go into a free fall soon after being achieved.
