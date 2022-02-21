World War II veteran celebrating 100th birthday honored at Walt Disney World

BAY LAKE, Fla. — A 100-year-old World War II veteran celebrated his big day at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

William McCroskey served as a merchant Marine during the war.

On D-Day, he helped transport replacement troops to Normandy Beach.

McCroskey went on to transport personnel and supplies all over the world during the war and visited just about every seaport there is, including ports in Africa and Asia, according to Disney.

Walt Disney World officials said McCroskey served until the end of the war, returning to his wife to start a family.

On Sunday, after a day at the park, Disney cast members and a fellow World War II veteran held a special ceremony just for him.

“That was just a beautiful feeling. A beautiful feeling,” McCroskey said.

McCroskey was also presented with a shadow box containing the flag that was flown above the Magic Kingdom in his honor.

©2022 Cox Media Group