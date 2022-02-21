ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neymar keen to play in MLS

Soccer Football - Champions League - Semi Final Second Leg - Manchester City v Paris St Germain - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - May 4, 2021 Paris St Germain's Neymar REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain and Brazil forward Neymar would like to play in the United States-based Major League Soccer for at least a season before he calls time on his career.

Neymar, who is under contract at PSG until June 2025, said he was more likely to play in the U.S. than return to his home country.

"I don't know if I'll play in Brazil again," the 30-year-old said on the Fenomenos podcast. "I have some doubts about that.

"I'd love to play in the U.S. actually. I'd love to play there at least for a season.

"First of all their season is shorter, so I'd get three months' vacation," Neymar joked.

The former Barcelona player said he had not decided when he would hang up his boots but added that he play at least till the end of his PSG contract.

"I joke with my friends that I will retire when I'm 32. But it's just a joke. I don't know," Neymar said.

"Honestly, I will play until I'm mentally tired. If my mental health is ok and my body as well... Physically, I think I'll still last a few years. But my mental health is the most important thing."

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

