ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Delays COVID Booster Deadline For Health Care Workers

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XzG1e_0eKZvGid00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The COVID booster requirement set to go into effect Monday for New York health care workers has been delayed.

It’s part of an effort to avoid staffing issues and give people more time.

Officials will reassess the requirement in three months.

The latest data show 75% of the state’s health care workforce say they have received or are willing to receive a booster.

COVID VACCINE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Bird Flu Detected On Long Island, Potentially Infecting Poultry; Experts Urge Pet Owners To Be Cautious

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The avian flu has been detected in some birds on Long Island. Although the bird flu poses no public health threat at this time, experts say certain pet owners should be cautious, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Monday. Majestic birds of prey like the turkey vulture, great horned owl and red-tailed hawk are all susceptible to deadly avian flu. But it’s mostly waterfowl, seabirds, swans and the like that can be infectious carriers. “It’s unfortunate. It’s a little scary. We quarantine any birds that come in. Anything suspicious, we are sending samples to the Cornell Wildlife Health Lab,” said...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Neighbors Stunned By Killing Of SUNY Potsdam Student Beth Howell: ‘How Could This Happen?’

PATTERSON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to find a motive in the shocking murder of a college student in far upstate New York. Beth Howell, 21, was shot dead Friday while walking near SUNY Potsdam. She grew up in Putnam County, where grieving neighbors spoke with CBS2’s Tony Aiello. Her talent was obvious. Her promise was immense. And so too is the sadness at the murder of 21-year-old Beth Howell, who grew up in Putnam Lake. “She played the cello. She was in ‘The Nutcracker.’ She never did anything bad in her life. She was just a wonderful young woman,” said neighbor Beth...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Following Detection In Flock On Long Island, Sen. Chuck Schumer Raising Public Awareness About Bird Flu

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sen. Chuck Schumer is asking for a public awareness campaign to warn about bird flu. He made his plea on Sunday, a day after health officials on Long Island detected it in a small backyard flock in Suffolk County. “Bird-flu can be very serious. So, the watch word is we have to nip this in the bud,” Schumer said. “Whether you have birds, as a pet, as you know they raise certain kinds of chickens, ducks, and things on Long Island to make sure that all the public is aware this.” READ MORE: Bird Flu Detected In Small Backyard Flock In Suffolk County The infected flock of birds was isolated and the property where they were found was quarantined. The Centers for Disease Control said this does not present an immediate public health concern.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

At Long Last, Affordable Housing Comes To New York City, In The Form Of $75 Million Robert A.M. Stern Project

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Quality low-income and affordable housing has been a challenge in the Big Apple for decades. But as CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Monday, there’s a gem of a building in Brooklyn that has the design, community, and backing that’s making it work. “Good design can be done at every dollar level. For those who live here, this is luxury,” said Grant Marani, a partner at Robert A.M. Stern Architects. Marani and Andrew McIntyre are the architects behind ultra luxurious and high-priced projects like some on Park Place and Central Park West. But the latest project for the partners and senior design...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
State
Connecticut State
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
CBS New York

Bird Flu Detected In Small Backyard Flock In Suffolk County

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Health officials on Long Island say they have detected the bird flu in Suffolk County. It was found among a small backyard flock. The eight birds have been isolated and the property quarantined. Health officials did not give the location or the breed of the bird, but say they will be monitoring the area to make sure the bird flu does not spread. For more information, click here. The CDC says this does not present an immediate public health concern.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Saying They Already Have Their Fair Share, Chinatown Residents Strongly Object To Proposed Homeless Shelter On East Broadway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Residents of Chinatown are pushing back on a plan to increase the number of homeless shelters in their neighborhood. At issue is a proposed shelter scheduled to open next year on East Broadway. Residents say it will be the sixth shelter in their neighborhood and enough is enough, CBS2’s Dana Tyler reported Monday. The recent killing of Christina Yuna Lee, allegedly by a homeless man, has heightened their concerns. City officials say the new shelter was planned after four homeless men were killed while sleeping on a Chinatown street in 2019. But since that time, anti-Asian crime is on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul Announces Millions Of Dollars In Funding To Asian-American Communities; ‘We Have Your Backs’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday announced millions of dollars in funding for community organizations that assist Asian-Americans. A total of $10 million is going to help communities hard hit in New York by COVID-19 and a rise in hate crimes. The funding will go towards direct services, case management, and mental health support. In addition to helping marginalized communities, Hochul said it also sends a strong message against bias incidents. “We will continue to fight back against every form of hate as it rears its ugly head. We have your backs and we stand with the Asian community — 1.6 million strong here in the state of New York,” Hochul said.
POLITICS
CBS New York

New Jersey Begins Process Of Removing Lead Lines From Water Service, Prioritizes Underserved Communities

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — More than 180,000 families in New Jersey will soon receive a letter from the state notifying them that lead pipes may be used to transport water into their homes. CBS2’s Meg Baker spoke to a water provider Monday about the removal process. A certified letter from the state Department of Environmental Protection should arrive by Tuesday if you have a lead service line. The problem occurs across the state, cities and suburbs alike. “In 1987, the federal government banned lead in solders, faucets and pipes. It had been discovered that long-term exposure to lead was connected to multiple negative...
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Health Care#Booster#Covid
CBS New York

Parents Question Why New York’s School Mask Mandate Remains In Place While Restrictions Are Lifted Across Tri-State Area

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — As we see more COVID restrictions lifted in the Tri-State Area, some parents want to know why their kids still have to keep their faces covered in class. Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro says video of state leaders celebrating reveals a double standard. “The leadership of the state of New York convened in a hotel convention center, no masks, clearly enjoying themselves,” he said. He says everyone appears to be returning to a sense of normalcy while parents still have no say when it comes to kids wearing masks at school. “There is a need to get our kids...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Jersey Nonprofit Helps Grant Birthday Wishes For Children In Foster Care

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There is a lot of emphasis on giving to children in need during the holiday season, but as one New Jersey organization points out, the need is there year-round, especially on birthdays. A Birthday Wish, a nonprofit founded by Westfield resident Jane Hoffman, sends presents to foster children to make sure they feel celebrated on their birthdays. “Primarily, children grant those wishes at their birthday parties or by donating money. Also, my daughters raise money at their school,” Hoffman told CBS2’s Meg Baker. The organization partners with CASA, the Court Appointed Special Advocate of New Jersey program, to...
WESTFIELD, NJ
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams’ Zero Tolerance Subway Enforcement Takes Effect After Violent Weekend

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Eric Adams‘ subway safety plan got off to a rather inauspicious start after a weekend of violence on the rails. There were eight separate incidents, including six stabbings and a man who swung a hatchet at two straphangers in Crown Heights. As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Monday, the pressure is on the mayor to create a perception of safety and some viable assistance for the homeless. READ MORE: NYPD: Suspect Punched, Stabbed Woman At East New York Subway Station It’s an image that tells you everything you need to know about how safe straphangers feel on the subways —...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Adams Faces Pushback From Advocates For Homeless After Unveiling Next Phase Of Subway Safety Plan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Eric Adams on Friday unveiled an aggressive plan to remove all homeless people from the transit system. The announcement follows a rise in subway crimes, but the mayor immediately ran into opposition from advocates for the homeless, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported. “It’s imperative that we have the right response that has the combination of being humane but clear,” Adams said. “We’re going to ensure that fear is not New York’s reality.” The problem of the homeless on the subways — sleeping on trains, urinating on platforms, bringing shopping carts of belongings — have bedeviled mayors for decades. “The system...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS New York

Black History Month: Destination Tomorrow Dedicated To Helping LGBTQ+ Community In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In celebration of Black History Month, CBS2 is taking you to a center dedicated to helping the LGBTQ+ community in the Bronx. As CBS2’s Cindy Hsu reports, it’s a special place where everyone is welcome. Sean Ebony Coleman is the founder of Destination Tomorrow, and says he’s the first African American of transgender experience to operate an LGBTQ+ center in New York City. It’s a place that provides services rooted in economic empowerment. “GED, job readiness, professional development, financial literacy – in partnership with TD Bank. I want to give folks sufficient tools so that they can go on to...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYC Area Ukrainians And Russians Worry As Tensions Escalate; U.S. Companies Warned Of Potential Cyberattacks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers with family and friends in Ukraine and Russia are watching the developments there closely. While the military tensions escalate a world away, concern intensifies for locals with loved ones in Ukraine. CBS2 spoke with people over the weekend at Rondel, a Ukrainian restaurant in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. “I’m really worried, because I have all my family lives there. My mom and my sister live there,” Olga Aksonova said. “I hope that God will be with us and with our family there.” That’s all many people here can do — worry and wait. Councilwoman Inna Vernikov represents Brooklyn’s District 48,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Black History Month: Nonprofit Black Health Addressing Health Care Disparities, Raising Vaccination Rate In Hesitant Communities

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In our continuing coverage of Black History Month, we’re focusing on an organization that’s bridging the gap when it comes to disparities in health care. As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported, they’ve found a model that works to target multiple health issues at once. It starts with a table outside full of health care literature. Those interested in a COVID-19 vaccine are then directed inside Hope City Church. “The community that we’re in here in East New York, very, very, very, very skeptical of the entire process. We have our own history as African Americans and the things that have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Bunting Ceremony Honors FDNY Firefighter Jesse Gerhard At Far Rockaway Firehouse

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The body of fallen FDNY Firefighter Jesse Gerhard arrived at a Long Island funeral home Friday afternoon following a ceremony in Queens in his honor. In addition to serving New York City, Gerhard was a volunteer firefighter in Islip, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported. The somber ceremony was a salute to one of New York’s bravest. It started with the draping of black and purple bunting, signifying the indescribable loss, on Gerhard’s firehouse in Far Rockaway. A ceremony was held Friday for Firefighter Jesse Gerhard at his firehouse in Queens. (Credit: CBS2) “The fact that he’s not here anymore breaks my heart,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Study: COVID Vaccine Hesitancy Dropping Much Faster Among Black Americans Than White Americans

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — While many states are dropping their mask mandates, experts say vaccines are what will truly get us out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, many Americans remain hesitant to get the shot, especially in certain parts of the country. As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported Wednesday, new research shows vaccine hesitancy is dropping much faster among Black Americans than white Americans. Jennifer Saunders was skeptical at first about getting the vaccine. “You know, as I’m sure everybody was because I really didn’t have a lot of research knowledge about it,” Saunders said. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Jersey Senate Passes Bill Allowing Counties, Municipalities To Contribute More Money For Volunteer First Aid Squads

NEPTUNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A bill that just passed the Senate in New Jersey would allow counties and municipalities to contribute more money each year for volunteer first aid squads. The Shark River Hills First Aid Squad in Neptune Township runs solely on donations. Bill Rosen has volunteered there for 37 years. “I grew up with it. I grew up here at the squad and at the fire house,” Rosen told CBS2’s Meg Baker. “It’s basically getting out into my own community and helping the people that ask for the help.” The volunteers say their patients are the priority, and to properly care...
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS New York

NYC Couple Forced To Move Says ‘Good Cause Eviction Bill’ Needed To Limit Surprise Rent Spikes: ‘The Fabric Of Communities Is Going To Change’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The pandemic deals that lured so many short-term renters back into New York City are coming to an end. Now as CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reports, even long-term renters who never left are facing unheard of spikes. Husband and wife, David Salsbery Fry and Claudia Friedlander, are musicians. He’s an opera singer, and she’s a voice coach. They’ve lived on West End Avenue near Lincoln Center for 15 years. That is, until the opened a rent renewal offer on New Year’s Day. “They planned on raising our rent 74%,” Salsbery Fry said. Their building was rent stabilized for two decades, until it...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Local Leaders Announce $106 Million Investment In Long Island Sound

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — The Long Island Sound is getting a big boost to improve water quality. Wednesday, federal and state leaders announced a $106 million investment for the sound’s environment and climate resilience. The improvements will help Connecticut and New York deal with storm pollution and restore wetlands. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says this will make a huge difference, especially as flooding becomes more severe. “What we’re able to do in terms — resiliency, preventing flooding, we’re moving our electric substations out of harm’s way, we’re preparing,” he said. The funding is coming from the recently approved bipartisan infrastructure law.
POLITICS
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
77K+
Followers
19K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy