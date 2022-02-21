Staying true to self

Learn more about the "balanced and mindful approach to parenting" that experts and Millennials say has great benefits for kids -- as well as moms and dads. While there are parents who still believe in corporal punishment in this day and age, surveys have shown that the prevalence of moms and dads spanking children as a form of discipline has decreased by 15 percent since 1993. As more tools become available for parents to help them better handle the behavioral shifts exhibited by their kids, people are depending less on an old-fashioned “whoopin” and more on better communication. For Millennial parents, who made “gentle parenting” a hot topic on Twitter in January, it’s a necessary change. “Gentle parenting is breaking generational curses,” said Twitter user @_ItsMissBre in a popular tweet. “Two generations from now I want my family to be so far removed from spanking that it seems absolutely barbaric.”

