New York City, NY

NYC Area Ukrainians And Russians Worry As Tensions Escalate; U.S. Companies Warned Of Potential Cyberattacks

By Andrea Grymes
CBS New York
CBS New York
 20 hours ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers with family and friends in Ukraine and Russia are watching the developments there closely.

While the military tensions escalate a world away, concern intensifies for locals with loved ones in Ukraine .

CBS2 spoke with people over the weekend at Rondel, a Ukrainian restaurant in Sheepshead Bay , Brooklyn.

“I’m really worried, because I have all my family lives there. My mom and my sister live there,” Olga Aksonova said. “I hope that God will be with us and with our family there.”

That’s all many people here can do — worry and wait.

Councilwoman Inna Vernikov represents Brooklyn’s District 48, where she says more than half of the constituents are from the former Soviet Union, including Ukraine. She immigrated to the U.S. at the age of 12 from Ukraine and still has friends there.

“They are disheartened about what’s going on. They are ready to do whatever they can to defend their country,” Vernikov said. “I feel that right now, Russian President Putin really sees the Biden administration as a continuation of the Obama-era foreign policy. I think that he sees the leadership as very weak… I think that sanctions are way overdue. I think they should have been imposed yesterday.”

The Biden administration has alerted U.S. companies of potential cyberattacks from Russia if the U.S. does impose sanctions.

On Sunday, Gov. Kathy Hochul reviewed cybersecurity preparedness with her cabinet leaders, saying, “The reality is that because New York State is a leader in the finance, healthcare, energy, and transportation sectors, our state is an attractive target for cyber criminals and foreign adversaries.”

Meantime in Yonkers, Ukrainian Americans gathered at St. Michael’s Church for a special prayer service led by the bishop of the Stamford diocese of the Ukrainian Catholic church.

“The mobilization of the troops, that’s up to the government, up to the military. We’re organizing and mobilizing the people to pray,” said Bishop Paul Chomnycky.

Hochul also reminded New Yorkers that cyberattacks could come on personal devices, so people should make sure their passwords and security are updated and to watch out for older people who may fall victim to scams.

Catherine Dardani
18h ago

Let us pray for peace and order throughout the world. May Jesus ,Blessed Mary and St.Joseph cover us in a peaceful way.

Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
iheart.com

Biden wants to send 50,000 troops to Ukraine... but why?!

Remember when Democrats said Trump was going to start World War 3?. Right now, as war is on the verge of erupting in Eastern Europe, President Brandon is considering sending thousands of soldiers and equipment to join our NATO allies, but nobody back here in America seems to share his concerns.
MILITARY
The Independent

Russia invading Ukraine would mean ‘body bags returning to Moscow’, says senior US official

A Russian attack on Ukraine would mean “body bags returning to Moscow” and the blame for the ensuing carnage would be “laid squarely at the feet of Vladimir Putin”, a senior US official has warned. The Ukrainian military is far stronger than it was during the war between the Kiev government and Kremlin-backed separatists in 2014 and would be “capable of exacting a bloody toll” if there is a Russian invasion and occupation, said the counsellor to the US State Department, Derek Chollet. Mr Chollet is among the western officials who maintain that the pullout of some forces by...
POLITICS
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
The New Yorker

What Putin Is Really After in Ukraine

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Listen and subscribe: Apple | Spotify | Google | Wherever You Listen. Sign up to receive our weekly newsletter of the best New Yorker podcasts. Since last summer, Russia has been heavily building up its military forces...
POLITICS
News Break
Politics
The Atlantic

The Reason Putin Would Risk War

There are questions about troop numbers, questions about diplomacy. There are questions about the Ukrainian military, its weapons, and its soldiers. There are questions about Germany and France: How will they react? There are questions about America, and how it has come to be a central player in a conflict not of its making. But of all the questions that repeatedly arise about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the one that gets the least satisfactory answers is this one: Why?
POLITICS
Reuters

UK, Germany agree Russia needs punishing if Ukraine invaded

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met on Saturday and agreed on the need for more diplomacy to stop Russian leader Vladimir Putin from ordering an invasion of Ukraine, and strong responses if Russia does attack. "The Prime Minister and Chancellor...
POLITICS
