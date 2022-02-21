ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

Third suspect arrested in Opelousas shooting

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xiXt4_0eKZtVds00

A third suspect wanted in connection with a shooting investigation on Mouton Street in Opelousas has been arrested.

Opelousas Police say 34-year-old Ranvill Richard was arrested on Sunday, February 20 in connection with the February 15 shooting.

Richard was wanted following the incident where gunfire was exchanged between two people. Police said that the shooting resulted from an ongoing domestic dispute.

No one was injured in the shooting, but a one-year-old was in a vehicle that was involved in the shootout.

Richard was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on the charges of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a convicted Felon.

On Friday, Willie King III, 48, of Opelousas, was booked with Illegal carrying of a weapon and Donald Jerhmaine Berry, 40, of Opelousas, was booked with Illegal use of weapons, cruelty to juveniles, obstruction of justice.

Read more on those arrests: Two arrested, another sought in Opelousas shooting

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KATC News

One person dies in Jeanerette shooting

Jeanerette Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that left a local woman dead. Police were called to the 2000 block of Third Street around midnight; someone shot at a house at least 10 times and one of the bullets hit the victim, a 51-year-old woman.
JEANERETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Opelousas, LA
Opelousas, LA
Crime & Safety
KATC News

Arrest made in murder of Opelousas man

Opelousas Police say an arrest has been made in connection with the death of 26-year-old Corey Rosette Jr. On Monday, February 14, 2022, Rosette Jr was found dead inside a home in the 100 block of Nicole Lane. Rossette's family called OPD for a wellness check on Rosette after not hearing from him over the weekend.
OPELOUSAS, LA
KATC News

One seriously injured in Ambassador Caffery shooting

An argument Saturday evening ended in a shooting that seriously injured another, police say. Lafayette Police responded to a reported shooting around 6:40 p.m., in the 3300 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway. Once on scene officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Aggravated Assault#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KATC News

One Opelousas Woman Gets Her Home Shot Twice In One Week

Police do not believe the woman herself is the intended target, instead of someone else she's related to. The woman is hoping the shooting stops-- before someone gets hurt. You can see the bullet holes in Linda Nicholas' home. She was inside Wednesday night at around nine o'clock, when gunfire rang out.
OPELOUSAS, LA
KATC News

KATC News

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy