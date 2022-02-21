Woman Submits References to God for a Place in Heaven in CV-style Obituary

An offbeat obituary is making waves on social media this week for the extreme professionalism demonstrated by its author. Beatrice Fediuk, a retired teacher, prepared her own obituary before breathing her last on February 12 at the age of 94 in the style of a resume for 'Eternal Life.' Published by her family in the Passages section of the Free Press in Winnipeg, the businesslike biography featured everything from job experience and references to information on the volunteer work she did throughout her life. "I've seen people who have written their own obits and write funny ones, but Beatrice Fediuk is the first hand in a resume to get to Heaven. She has references, experience, volunteer work and she says if the Lord needs more you know where she is," tweeted Winnipeg Free Press reporter Kevin Rollason, sharing photos of the obituary.

OBITUARIES ・ 1 DAY AGO