ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Woman Submits References to God for a Place in Heaven in CV-style Obituary

By Rebecca Flood
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Lord, I hope that you will find that I have met my Objectives and deserve a place in Your heavenly home," she...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
Upworthy

Former teacher pens resume style obituary for application to heaven before dying at 94

An offbeat obituary is making waves on social media this week for the extreme professionalism demonstrated by its author. Beatrice Fediuk, a retired teacher, prepared her own obituary before breathing her last on February 12 at the age of 94 in the style of a resume for 'Eternal Life.' Published by her family in the Passages section of the Free Press in Winnipeg, the businesslike biography featured everything from job experience and references to information on the volunteer work she did throughout her life. "I've seen people who have written their own obits and write funny ones, but Beatrice Fediuk is the first hand in a resume to get to Heaven. She has references, experience, volunteer work and she says if the Lord needs more you know where she is," tweeted Winnipeg Free Press reporter Kevin Rollason, sharing photos of the obituary.
OBITUARIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
NPR

A granddaughter passes on the legacy of 'Granny Hayden,' a midwife born into slavery

Mary Stepp Burnette Hayden was born into slavery on a plantation in Black Mountain, N.C. By the age of 7, Hayden was freed after the Civil War ended in 1865, and went on to be a midwife in the Appalachian town. She learned to deliver and care for babies from her mother, who practiced the trade starting as a teenager. Hayden, who was also an herbalist, employed natural remedies in her practice.
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
New York Post

Widow shocked to discover husband’s secret hobby and stash after death

A UK widow proved you never fully know your soulmate after discovering her late husband’s secret stash of antique taxidermied critters, which he’d reportedly been hoarding for years under her nose. “I’m amazed Kevin managed to squirrel them away without me knowing,” Julie Gittoes, 62, told SWNS of...
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

From Christian Megachurch To Cannabis: The Minister Who Divorced The Pastor's Daughter And Started A Weed Company

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Brendon Wilder and his wife Anna are launching a new brand, Highest Intent, in Oklahoma City. The brand combines herbs, mushrooms and cannabis into daily wellness products. It also has a fascinating backstory.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#God#Fur#The Winnipeg Free Press
Closer Weekly

‘Father Knows Best’ Actress Elinor Donahue Is a Mom of 4! Meet Sons Brian, Peter, James and Christopher

Actress Elinor Donahue began her acting career at a very early age, starring in several films before landing the role that she became best known for. Playing Betty Anderson on the sitcom Father Knows Best from 1954 to 1960 helped establish her as one of the top actresses on television. Elinor balanced her Hollywood career with motherhood, welcoming four sons: Brian Ackerman, Peter Ackerman, James Ackerman and Christopher Ackerman.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Twitter
iheart.com

Boys Born To Twin Sisters Are Both Cousins And Brothers

Twins have some unique qualities - in fact twin siblings even believe they have telepathic abilities with their brother or sister. Because twins have such a special connection that only other sets of twins can truly understand, it isn't rare for sets of twins to wind up dating other sets of twins. That's what happened for identical twins Brittany and Briana, who married identical twins Josh and Jeremy Salyers. The two couples then wound up both having babies within months of one another - and those babies have a very strange distinction.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
iheart.com

How to Deal With Someone Who Is "Brokefishing"

If they’re in the position to do so, a good friend wouldn’t mind covering drinks or paying for lunch. But there is a fine line between helping a friend out during tough times and just straight up being taken advantage of. This is known as “brokefishing.”. “Refinery29”...
RELATIONSHIPS
Gillian Sisley

Daughter Angry with Parents for Spoiling Her Entitled Little Sister

When does ensuring your child ‘wants for nothing’ cross into the territory of problematic spoiling?. Parenting is one of the hardest jobs in the world. The responsibilities of a parent include raising a child to be a productive member of society, who is responsible and well adjusted. Experts warn against the dangers of spoiling children, as it can result in behaviors of entitlement, not only in childhood but also into adulthood.
Grand Forks Herald

Loving daughter is frustrated by mom who won't move in with the family

Dear Carol: My mother, 84, has been living alone and doing fine but considering her age, my husband and I think she should move in with us. Our kids are gone so there’s room. She points out that she lives in a condominium with no outside work, and she hires someone to clean. It’s true that she rarely asks for help. She cared for her parents in her home so I think that this is part of her reluctance.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
DoYouRemember?

This Is How Melissa Gilbert & Alison Arngrim Hid Their Braces On ‘Little House’

Melissa Gilbert and Alison Arngrim had to cover up their braces when they got them while on Little House because, well… they didn’t have braces back in the 1800s. It’s no surprise that a lot of the child actors went through a lot of physical changes as they grew up on the show, so much that the cast members even have a specific dental routine when it came to their teeth, braces, etc.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
808K+
Followers
83K+
Post
756M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy