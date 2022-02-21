ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chihuahua Left Inside Urine-Soaked Bags Found by Other Dog on Walk

By Kate Fowler
 20 hours ago
A video showed the dog being rescued from layered bags, after another dog reacted to the moving object during a...

Marilyn Garcia
14h ago

I had chihuahuas all my life. I would love to give this baby a good life. Poor little thing. How cruel people can be. Message me if an adopter isn’t found.❤️❤️❤️

Rhok
11h ago

Thank God this precious baby was found & looked at by a vet. She didn't deserve this. Mixed feelings of heartbreak & joy. 💔💗

