Starbucks Fires Worker, Union Leader After She Took Second Job
"When I cut my availability back to reflect [a] new job, I was told I 'no longer met the needs of business,'" Cassie Fleischer...www.newsweek.com
This happens frequently with businesses! A business should not be allowed to dictate to an employee how to manage their finances! It is sad that we live in a society that requires us to have two jobs to survive!😡😡😡😡
I'm pro union, but when you tell your employer you are no longer able to work the hours you were working and basically only want a shift or two a week, they have the right to say no thank you.
Why do fast food workers need to unionize in the first place. These jobs are only entry level and of course not enough to make a living unless you're management. Duh.
