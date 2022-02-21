ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Starbucks Fires Worker, Union Leader After She Took Second Job

By Khaleda Rahman
Newsweek
Newsweek
 22 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

"When I cut my availability back to reflect [a] new job, I was told I 'no longer met the needs of business,'" Cassie Fleischer...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 149

sayitisntso
21h ago

This happens frequently with businesses! A business should not be allowed to dictate to an employee how to manage their finances! It is sad that we live in a society that requires us to have two jobs to survive!😡😡😡😡

Reply(14)
78
RoRo
18h ago

I'm pro union, but when you tell your employer you are no longer able to work the hours you were working and basically only want a shift or two a week, they have the right to say no thank you.

Reply(27)
49
mrfreeze
16h ago

Why do fast food workers need to unionize in the first place. These jobs are only entry level and of course not enough to make a living unless you're management. Duh.

Reply(21)
22
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
802K+
Followers
83K+
Post
756M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy