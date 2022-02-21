ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Gunn's Relationship History As He Announces Engagement to 'Peacemaker' Actress

By Jamie Burton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 22 hours ago
James Gunn and "Peacemaker" actress Jennifer Holland look set to tie the knot after announcing their engagement...

IndieWire

James Gunn on How That Viral ‘Peacemaker’ Crossover Cameo Came to Be: ‘Marvel Owed DC’

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s Note: The following story contains spoilers for the season finale of “Peacemaker.”] There’s never really peace without justice. HBO Max’s “Peacemaker” finale included a very special appearance from the Justice League — albeit after the climactic fight between Peacemaker (John Cena) and the alien Butterflies goes down. “We didn’t have the budget for them to show up on time. Never been able to do it. They had to show up late,” showrunner James Gunn joked to Variety. Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller reprise their “Justice League” roles of Aquaman and The Flash, respectively, for a comedic sequence...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

After Peacemaker's Major Death Scene, James Gunn And The Cast Open Up About Losing That Character

Major spoilers for the latest episode of Peacemaker, “Stop Dragon My Heart Around” lie ahead, so proceed with caution. After weeks of delighting audiences with massive action, sweet tunes and genuine heart, Peacemaker is set to air its season finale later this week. The capper is sure to be wild, but fans are likely still recovering from the emotionally draining penultimate episode. One reason it was so bittersweet is that it featured the demise of a key character, which will have major ramifications for the titular character and his allies. Series creator James Gunn and one of the show’s cast members have now opened up about the major loss.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Zoe Saldana Re-Posts Set Clip After Getting In Trouble With Marvel

It took Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 longer than initially expected to get to the principal photography stage, but the long-anticipated threequel finally began filming last November. In recent weeks, Zoe Saldana, a.k.a. the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Gamora, has been dropping some behind-the-scenes pictures and videos of her time on Vol. 3. However, one of these posts got the actress in trouble with Marvel, but Saldana was able to repost the clip with a minor modification.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’s Zoe Saldana Opens Up About What It’s Been Like To Shoot The Final Film In James Gunn’s Trilogy

After Avengers: Endgame ended the arcs of a number of fan-favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe fan-favorites, Marvel’s connected Phase 4 slate has been ushering in a new era while also potentially ending the journeys of some veteran characters including the Guardians of the Galaxy. To that end, franchise star Zoe Saldana recently opened up about filming the final installment in James Gunn’s superhero trilogy, and it sounds like she has some pretty conflicted feelings.
MOVIES
Person
Jenna Fischer
Person
Rainn Wilson
Person
Viola Davis
Person
James Gunn
Person
Karen Gillan
Person
Steve Agee
Person
Sean Gunn
Person
Daniela Melchior
Person
Robert Patrick
Billy Bob Thornton Heartbreak: Angelina Jolie’s Ex-Husband In Danger Of Dying? Veteran Actor Allegedly Suffers From Multiple Health Problems

Angelina Jolie's ex-husband, Billy Bob Thornton is allegedly on the brink of death. Billy Bob Thornton is, allegedly, on the brink of death because of all the health issues that he’s dealing with. The 1983 actor was married to Angelina Jolie between 2000 and 2003. Even after their split, the exes managed to stay friends.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Brad Pitt Has Reportedly Been Dating This Singer 'Under the Radar' For Months

We may or may not have a new couple alert on our hands. Despite past reports that Brad Pitt was having a tough time on the dating scene, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood… Oscar winner has reportedly been off the market for a number of months. The latest rumor circulating around is that Pitt and Swedish singer Lykke Li are dating. How exactly did this happen? Let’s get into it. According to a source who spoke with The Sun, Pitt and Lykke Li (born Li Lykke Timotej Zachrisson) started dating sometime in the middle of last year. The Sun also...
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Pete Davidson Confirms Relationship With Kim Kardashian In Very On-Brand Way

Pete Davidson confirmed his relationship with one of the most famous women in the world in the most nonchalant way possible. Before a backdrop of stuffed animals, an open closet and a pink velvet blanket that appeared to be his bedspread, Davidson referred to Kim Kardashian as his “girlfriend” for the first time during an interview with People Monday.
CELEBRITIES
Jennifer Aniston Shock: Brad Pitt’s Ex-Wife Has Regular Late-Night Calls With Lenny Kravitz? A-Listers Reportedly Planning To Go Out On A Date

Jennifer Aniston and Lenny Kravitz have allegedly been flirting with each other on the phone. Jennifer Aniston is not in a rush to date. In fact, she has been single since her divorce from Justin Theroux in 2018. The Friends star recently said that one of her realizations during the pandemic was that life is short and she’s now ready to fall in love again. But this doesn’t mean that she already has.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In White Shorts & Floral Top In ‘Murder Mystery 2’ BTS Pic With Adam Sandler

Jennifer Aniston cozied up to her pal Adam Sandler in a gorgeous beach photo on the set of the sequel to their hit Netflix film ‘Murder Mystery.’. Netflix’s best murder detectives are back at it. Jennifer Aniston, 52, and Adam Sandler, 55, celebrated filming Murder Mystery 2 by sharing some behind-the-scenes footage to Instagram from the gorgeous Oahu, Hawaii set. The actors and real-life friends posed in front of the picture-perfect ocean backdrop for an epic snapshot. The Friends alum rocked a floral top, white shorts and sunglasses, while the Happy Gilmore star, who lovingly wrapped his hand around Jennifer, wore a pink collard shirt, gray shorts, and sunglasses.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Friends star Courteney Cox shares regret at 'doing stuff to my face'

Friends and Scream star Courteney Cox has spoken about her plastic surgery use, admitting that she regrets some of the work she's had done. Speaking to The Sunday Times, the actress reflected on her looks and said: "There was a time when you go, 'Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older. And I tried to chase that youthfulness for years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Sarah Jessica Parker Just Put the Final Nail in the Kim Cattrall Feud Coffin

The longstanding feud between former Sex and the City costars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattral has continued to make headlines amid the show's recent HBO Max revival. Now, though, Parker has seemingly put the final nail in the coffin, regarding the prospect of Cattrall ever showing up in And Just Like That. While speaking to Variety, Parker was asked if she would be OK with her ex-castmate joining the cast of the news show, to which she replied, "I don't think I would, because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kristen Stewart Admits To Nicole Kidman That She Knows Every Word From ‘Moulin Rouge’s ‘Elephant Love Medley’

Soul sisters indeed! Kristen Stewart admitted to Nicole Kidman she knows every word to Moulin Rouge’s ‘Elephant Love Medley’ in a new interview between the two. Kristen Stewart, 30, may be earning raves for starring as Princess Diana in the acclaimed film Spencer, but she has “Lady Marmalade” on her mind. Kristen revealed to Moulin Rouge star Nicole Kidman, 54, that she knows every lyric to the film’s classic love song “Elephant Love Medley,” in a new interview for Variety‘s Actors on Actors presented by Amazon Studios. Stewart described being “so obsessed” with the film she first saw in theaters with her mom, telling Nicole: “That was such a beautiful movie.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Lady Gaga Breaks Silence After Oscars Snub: ‘Congratulations’ To My ‘Friends’

Lady Gaga’s work in ‘House of Gucci’ wasn’t recognized by the Academy. Regardless, the actress still graciously congratulated all the 2022 Oscar nominees. To the surprise of many, Lady Gaga did not receive an Oscar nomination for Best Actress on Feb. 8. But the House of Gucci star, 35, still spoke out after the awards snub on Instagram to kindly congratulate her pal Frederic Aspiras, who, along with Göran Lundström and AnnaCarin Lock, scored the biographic crime film a nomination for Best Makeup & Hairstyling. “Frederic was magical, precise, and dedicated months leading up to shoot and during filming. He prepared dozens of wigs for months and months, and did at least a year of preparation,” Gaga wrote in her post, which featured a black-and-white snapshot of the pair.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Drew Barrymore Surprisingly Admits Having Open Relationship With 'Old School' Star

When two members of romantic comedy royalty get together, gossip was sure to be shared. Kate Hudson stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show, and the two actresses spilled the tea about their past relationships with the Wilson brothers. Barrymore dated Luke Wilson publicly in 1999, and Hudson dated Owen Wilson off and on after they starred in 2006's You, Me, and Dupree. Barrymore revealed in the episode that she and Wilson had an open relationship when they were together.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Jennifer Garner Is Making Her Return to TV in This Beloved Series

Watch: Jennifer Garner Recreates "Alias" Pool Scene 18 Years Later. Jennifer Garner is ready to party. Starz announced that the Alias actress is set to appear in the revival of the two-season hit Party Down, about a group of aspiring Hollywood dreamers paying the bills as cater-waiters, which ran from 2009 to 2010. She will play Evie, a "successful producer of studio franchise movies, who, in the wake of a breakup, is reconsidering her life choices." " according to the network. Evie will date series original Adam Scott's Henry Pollard, who "becomes a way for her to explore possible new directions."
TV & VIDEOS
