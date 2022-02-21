ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

UK elections watchdog warns bill threatens its independence

By Peter Walker Political correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UtK49_0eKZtOi100
Ballot counting Photograph: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

The elections watchdog has urged the government not to give ministers a greater say in its work, saying plans to do so would seriously undermine its independence and could affect confidence in the wider electoral system.

In a strongly worded and highly unusual public letter , the Electoral Commission said provisions in the elections bill for ministers to draw up a new “strategy and policy statement” – which the watchdog must take account of – had no precedent in comparable democracies.

“It is our firm and shared view that the introduction of a strategy and policy statement – enabling the government to guide the work of the commission – is inconsistent with the role that an independent electoral commission plays in a healthy democracy,” the letter said.

“This independence is fundamental to maintaining confidence and legitimacy in our electoral system.”

The letter was signed by the full board of the commission, representing all four UK nations, with the exception of Conservative peer Stephen Gilbert, the party’s representative on the board. The House of Lords is now considering the bill.

Ministers have insisted that the provisions will not amount to interference. However, critics and opposition parties have labelled the idea an attempt to neuter the organisation and stop it looking too closely at areas such as party funding.

In the letter, the commissioners said the plan would compel the watchdog “to have regard to the government’s strategic and policy priorities and to help the government to meet those priorities … It would thereby provide a mechanism, driven by the then governing party, enabling that party’s ministers to shape how electoral law is applied to them and their political competitors.

“While the stated position of the current government is that it would not intend to use these powers to impact on the commission’s independent oversight and regulation of the electoral system, no such assurances can be given about how the broad scope of these powers would be used over time.

“The statement has no precedent in the accountability arrangements of electoral commissions in other comparable democracies, such as Canada, Australia or New Zealand.”

The idea of the strategy and policy statement was drawn up by the Cabinet Office under Michael Gove. Responsibility for the elections bill has moved with Gove to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Writing to Gove and other ministers in the new department, the commissioners urged them “to think again about these measures”, and instead work with the existing Speaker’s Committee on the Electoral Commission, a cross-party group.

“Strong accountability is essential for this, but so too is demonstrable independence,” they wrote. “The commission’s independent role in the electoral system must be clear for voters and campaigners to see, and preserved in electoral law.”

The elections bill contains a number of other controversial elements , not least plans to oblige anyone who votes in person at a general election across the UK, or in local elections in England, to show photo ID first.

While ministers argue that this is necessary to prevent voter impersonation, critics say the plan is an illiberal and expensive overreaction to an almost nonexistent problem and could put off many thousands of people from voting, with some likening it to US Republican-style voter suppression tactics.

The levelling up and communities department said: “We completely disagree with the Electoral Commission’s claims about the elections bill – our reforms will not affect their operational independence.

“The Pickles review on electoral fraud was clear that reforms were needed to improve accountability. Making the Electoral Commission more accountable will strengthen the integrity of the electoral process and help prevent fraud.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Who will pay for the hundreds of lives the Post Office destroyed?

I am pleased that this story has finally been picked up by the wider media (The innocent have paid a high price for the Post Office scandal. The guilty have not, 15 February). But what is not being made abundantly clear is that this is actually not a miscarriage of justice, it is far worse: the Post Office was absolutely aware that the Horizon system was flawed but still continued to (a) prosecute subpostmasters on a grand scale for the best part of 14 years, and (b) tell them that they were the only one. The Post Office also took substantial sums of money from the subpostmasters. This is theft and fraud. This is far more dishonest over a much longer period than anything done by Nick Leeson, as one example of many frauds. This was not victimless crime.
ECONOMY
WVNT-TV

Watchdog says Brexit has brought cost, red tape for UK firms

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s departure from the European Union has brought higher costs, more red tape and border delays for businesses, and not yet delivered promised benefits, a public spending watchdog said Wednesday. A day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed a “Brexit opportunities” minister, Parliament’s Public Accounts...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Gove
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Uk#The Electoral Commission#The House Of Lords
MSNBC

Trump, deep in debt, faces dwindling options to preserve faltering business

Susanne Craig, investigative reporter for the New York Times, talks about the implications of Donald Trump losing the backing of his long-time accounting firm and the likelihood that Trump will have to sell off assets in order to keep up with the debts coming due because he is failing to make money on many of his properties.Feb. 18, 2022.
POTUS
Esquire

Our New Friend Liz Cheney Signed This Ridiculous House Republican Letter on Iran

One of the worst things that happened during the last administration* was its contemptuous sinking of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the deal that the Obama administration had cut with Iran. By all not-insane accounts, the agreement was the best avenue to keeping Iran from developing nuclear weapons. But, and this is a guess, the Republicans in Congress prefer to keep Iran as a shadowy threat for domestic political purposes, so they’ve done all that they can to torpedo the deal right from jump. Senator Tom Cotton, the bobble-throated slapdick from Arkansas, wasn’t in the Senate long enough to get his name on his office door before he—along with 46 of his Republican colleagues—was flirting with the Logan Act by writing to the mullahs telling them that any agreement with the Obama administration was worthless in the longterm without congressional approval. From Bloomberg, quoting from the letter:
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
U.K.
MSNBC

Trump confesses to the whole plot to overturn the 2020 election

Forget Expensive Roofing (Do This Instead) No Appointment? No Problem - Upgrade to the World's Smartest CPAP Without Leaving Home. It's Time for a Long-Haul Mask Like This Israeli Mask. Wolf & Shepherd /. SPONSORED. NFL Star Rob Gronkowski's Favorite Shoes. Home Savings Center /. SPONSORED. These Luxury Mattresses Take...
POTUS
MSNBC

Evidence of a White House that might be 'turning the tide'

The first year of Joe Biden’s presidency featured two distinct phases. The first half of the year was the phase the White House found easy to celebrate: An ambitious American Rescue Plan was signed into law; the president negotiated a bipartisan infrastructure package; Covid infection numbers fell to a two-year low as millions were vaccinated; and polls pointed to Biden’s steady popularity. The road ahead appeared bright.
POTUS
iheart.com

Biden wants to send 50,000 troops to Ukraine... but why?!

Remember when Democrats said Trump was going to start World War 3?. Right now, as war is on the verge of erupting in Eastern Europe, President Brandon is considering sending thousands of soldiers and equipment to join our NATO allies, but nobody back here in America seems to share his concerns.
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

158K+
Followers
53K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy