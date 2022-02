Aether Diamonds, a lab-grown stone company that claims to produce the world’s first diamonds from air, has received one of sustainability’s highest marks of approval. The direct-to-consumer company, which launched in 2020, announced it has received B Corp certification. Co-founder and chief executive officer Ryan Shearman said the distinction will help the company gain shoppers’ trust, as it’s “fantastic third-party validation, but it’s not just validation — it comes with a certain gravitas.”

