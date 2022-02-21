ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

F-5 fighter plane crash kills three in north-west Iran

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SCkpb_0eKZsUwC00
World News

Three people have died after a fighter jet crashed into a stadium in a city in north-west Iran, according to reports.

The state-run news agency IRNA said the crash killed two pilots and a civilian.

The F-5 fighter crashed in a residential area of Tabriz, a city of 1.6 million residents. Authorities are investigating the incident.

General Reza Yousefi, commander of the air base in Tabriz, said the jet had been used for training and suffered a technical problem in the air.

“Pilots could not reach the runway,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04SgRV_0eKZsUwC00
The wreckage of the fighter jet (Tasnim News agency via AP) (AP)

Gen Yousefi added that in an effort to avoid crashing into the residential area, the pilots guided the jet to the stadium.

The report quoted Gen Yousefi as saying: “The Pilots sacrificed themselves – they could (have) used the ejection system, but they refused to do it.”

Instead, they headed for the stadium “to keep people safe”, he added.

A state TV reporter at the crash scene said the plane went down on a football pitch and because the width of the pitch was not long enough, it left the pitch and hit a school wall.

No one was inside. Schools were closed amid Iran’s sixth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Iran’s air force has an assortment of US-made military aircraft purchased before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

It also has Russian-made MiG and Sukhoi planes. Decades of Western sanctions have made it hard to maintain the aging fleet.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Why is the Covid-19 infection survey so important?

The weekly Covid-19 infection survey published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which the Government said today said will continue in a “scaled down” form in the future, is the most reliable measure of the prevalence of coronavirus in the UK. It is based on nose and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

What the papers say – February 22

Russian aggression in eastern Europe as well as the axing of self-isolation laws and the end of free universal testing are splashed across the front pages. The Financial Times reports Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognised two breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine, while The Times says tanks have been sent into the regions.
POLITICS
newschain

Liz Truss: UK will announce new sanctions against Russia

The UK will announce new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday “in response to their breach of international law and attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said. It comes as the Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin is ordering Russian forces to “maintain...
EUROPE
insideedition.com

Skateboarding YouTuber Josh Neuman Killed in Plane Crash

Josh Neuman, Skateboarding and Travel YouTube Star, Dies in Plane Crash. Josh Neuman, a skateboarding YouTube star, has died in a plane crash. The influencer’s YouTube channel had almost 1.2 million subscribers. His followers followed his travels across continents for the last nine years, and watched him fearlessly skate.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Iran#Military Aircraft#North West#Air Base#Traffic Accident#Irna#Tabriz#Russian#Mig#Sukhoi
Daily Mail

Mother-of-eight is found chained by the neck and unable to speak in a freezing shed in China - sparking fury over authorities' efforts to cover-up their failure to protect her

A Chinese mother-of-eight has been found chained by the neck in a freezing shed sparking outrage in the Communist country. The woman, identified only as 'Little Plum Blossom' was found in the wooden shack on the outskirts of Xuzhou city in Jiangsu province last month wearing thin clothing in the middle of winter and a metal brace around her neck.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Andrei Tapalaga

China Might Steal $100 Million American Fighter Jet Sunk in the Chinese Sea

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning IIWikimedia Commons. Recently a Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter jet had a small “mishap” during take-off and it ended up sinking into the Chinese sea. The pilot got out ok, but now on the ocean bed of China sits a jet fighter that is estimated to value over $100 million. The fighter jet was from the USS Carl Vinson carrier and it was preparing to go out for military practice, but something went wrong with the electrical systems and ended up crashing on the deck and landing in water.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Mail

China might claim salvage rights to crashed US F-35 stealth jet by calling it an 'environmental hazard': US recovery vessels are two weeks away from crash site in South China Sea and could take four MONTHS to retrieve it

A retired military official is warning on Wednesday that China could claim salvage rights to an F-35 stealth fighter jet that crashed into the South China Sea earlier this week. Carl Schuster, former director of operations at the US Pacific Command's Joint Intelligence Center in Hawaii, told CNN that China's...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Russian jets intercepted on Marine F-35B deployment with UK

ARLINGTON, Virginia — In 2021 Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 joined the British aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth on a historic deployment years in the making ― one that showcased the F-35B. During the ship’s nearly eight months at sea, Marines and British pilots with the Joint Squadron 617...
MILITARY
CBS 58

US fighter jets escort Russian aircraft in eastern Syria

(CNN) -- US fighter jets and other coalition aircraft escorted three Russian aircraft in eastern Syria on Tuesday when the Russians flew into coalition-restricted airspace, according to two US officials with direct knowledge of the incident. A Russian cargo aircraft, accompanied by two Tu-22 Backfire bombers flew across Iraq into...
MILITARY
Deadline

Dutch Journalist Interrupted In Winter Olympics Live Shot, Dragged Off-Camera By Chinese Authorities

Chinese authorities interrupted a Dutch journalist’s live report on the Winter Olympics Friday, dragging him off-camera and creating confusion as to why his broadcast was halted. The live standup outside the National Stadium saw Sjoerd den Daas, a correspondent for Dutch outlet NOS Nieuws, manhandled by a volunteer security guard in plainclothes and a red arm band. The officer stopped den Daas’s attempt to continue, yelling over him and forcing him to stop. Several other guards watched the incident standing nearby, but it was unclear as to why the broadcast was stopped. “When asked, they couldn’t say what we had done wrong,” the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

US special forces launch major raid in north-west Syria

At least 13 people have been killed in a major US special forces raid in opposition-held north-western Syria, first responders and activists say. The Pentagon said the mission was "successful" and that there were no US casualties, but gave no other details. The White Helmets rescue service said it had...
MILITARY
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
119K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy