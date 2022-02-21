ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Death toll in Brazil's Petropolis mudslides, floods hits 176; more than 110 missing

By Rodrigo Viga Gaier
Reuters
Reuters
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mR44W_0eKZs0mt00
Viviane de Souza, 42, carries her dog at a shelter for displaced people after a mudslide at Morro da Oficina, following heavy rainfall in Petropolis, Brazil February 18, 2022. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The death toll from last week's mudslides and floods in the Brazilian city of Petropolis reached 176 as of Monday, Rio de Janeiro's state civil defense said, with more than 110 people still missing.

Downpours in the colonial-era city exceeded the average for the entire month of February last Tuesday alone, causing mudslides that flooded streets, destroyed houses, washed away cars and buses, and left gashes hundreds of yards wide on the region's mountainsides. read more

Residents described the agony of waiting for news on their missing friends and relatives.

"I've been living here for 16 years. I lost my 83-year old mom, a 11-year old nephew and a 13-year old niece who is still buried under the debris. I'm living a nightmare, and I have nowhere to go," said local resident Iva Machado, 62.

Responding to the disaster, several Brazilian states sent reinforcements to help searching for missing people and cleaning up the debris alongside Rio's fire department.

Tuesday's rainfall was the heaviest registered since 1932 in Petropolis, a tourist destination in the hills of Rio de Janeiro state, popularly known as the "Imperial City" as it was the summer getaway of Brazilian royalty in the 19th century.

According to Brazil's National Meteorology Institute, weather forecasts for Petropolis are for a cloudy Monday with isolated showers, which could hamper rescue efforts.

Since December, heavy rains have triggered deadly floods and landslides across much of Brazil, while threatening to delay harvests and briefly forcing the suspension of mining operations in the state of Minas Gerais, just north of Rio.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

Sirens alert more rain in Brazilian city where 117 have died in flooding

Ahead of more heavy rain, residents of several neighborhoods in the devastated Brazilian city of Petropolis were called to evacuate Thursday, just two days after flash floods and landslides killed 117 people. Last month, torrential downpours triggered floods and landslides that killed at least 28 people in southeastern Brazil, mainly in Sao Paulo state.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Brazil mudslides: Death toll climbs to 58 as photos capture destruction from Rio de Janeiro floods

At least 58 people have died after torrential rains caused catastrophic mudslides in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro.The city of Petropolis bore the brunt of the damage from the floods after more than 10 inches of rain (25.8cm) fell over the mountainous region in the span of three hours on Tuesday.Officials have warned the death toll could climb dramatically as search and rescue crews continue digging through the wreckage.Stunning images showed entire homes being swept away by rivers of mud that tore through communities knocking down everything in their wake.“It was like an avalanche, it fell all at once. I’ve never seen anything like it,” on resident told the Associated Press.“Every neighbor has lost a loved one, has lost two, three, four members of the same family, kids.”Governor Claudio Castro said he is working with other localities to bring in as much rescue equipment as possible. Read More Mudslides in Rio De Janeiro state, Brazil kill at least 34 people
ENVIRONMENT
Vox

The extinction crisis that no one’s talking about

Your morning coffee is in a perilous state. There are just two species of coffee plants on which the entire multibillion-dollar industry is based: One of them is considered poor-tasting, and the other, which you’re likely familiar with, is threatened by climate change and a deadly fungal disease. Thankfully...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mudslides#Missing Person#Weather Forecasts#Petropolis#Brazilian
Miami Herald

Beachgoers look on in horror as shark kills swimmer in Australia. ‘Blood everywhere’

On a visit to Little Bay Beach in Australia, Kris Linto heard yelling and turned around to the horrific sight of a shark dragging a thrashing swimmer underwater. “It looked like a car had landed in the water, a big splash, then the shark was chomping at the body and there was blood everywhere,” Linto told 9 News Australia. He identified it as a great white shark.
AUSTRALIA
Smithonian

Five Fascinating Ice Age Finds Discovered in Yukon Permafrost

In Canada’s Yukon territory, towering pine and spruce forests drape over rolling hills and the Yukon River and its winding tributaries cut valleys into the landscape. Winters in this northwest corner of Canada are harsh, but the warm summer months are illuminated by sunshine until midnight. Even further north,...
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

Volcanoes, plague, famine and endless winter: Welcome to 536, what historians and scientists believe was the 'worst year to be alive'

It’s only February and already 2022 is shaping up badly. A huge volcanic eruption off the coast of Tonga, the prospect of war with Russia, the ongoing pandemic (and its economic disruptions). And that’s even before we touch on Chinese sabre-rattling over Taiwan or Sex and the City’s disastrous reboot. Welcome to the New Year: as ghastly as the old one. A history of bad times I write not to make light of our world’s very real problems, but rather to put them into some perspective. 2020, 2021 and perhaps now 2022, have all been bad. But they have not been worse years...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Brazil
AFP

Nine dead as Storm Eunice batters Europe

Storm Eunice killed at least nine people in Europe on Friday, pummelling Britain with record-breaking winds and forcing millions to take shelter as it disrupted flights, trains and ferries across Western Europe. London was eerily empty after the British capital was placed under its first ever "red" weather warning, meaning there was "danger to life". By nightfall, police there said a woman in her 30s had died after a tree fell on a car she was a passenger in. Meanwhile a man in his 50s was also killed in northwest England after debris struck the windscreen of a vehicle he was travelling in, according to Merseyside Police. Beyond Britain, falling trees killed three people in the Netherlands and a man in his 60s in southeast Ireland, while a Canadian man aged 79 died in Belgium, according to officials in each country.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Storm Eunice: Red ‘danger to life’ warning issued for London and southeast as millions urged to stay at home

A red weather warning has been issued for London and southeast England, with the Met Office warning Storm Eunice will bring “extremely strong winds” that could cause “danger to life”. Millions of people are being told to stay at home with the rare alert covering the period from 10am to 3pm GMT on Friday.The rare highest alert – meaning a high impact is very likely – was issued just before 4am and follows a separate red weather warning for the southwest of England issued on Thursday. >> Follow our live coverage of Storm Eunice The Met Office warning covering...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Princess Latifa: Dubai princess ‘held captive by her father’ is ‘perfectly well’ human rights chief says

The daughter of Dubai’s ruler who claimed she was being held hostage by her father has assured the United Nations’ (UN) human rights chief she is well and “living as she wishes”.The UN high commissioner for human rights, Michelle Bachelet, met with Princess Latifa on an unspecified date in Paris at the request of the latter, as documented in a photograph shared on the organisation’s official Twitter page yesterday.It comes after BBC Panorama released footage secretly filmed by the princess in 2021, in which she described herself as being “held hostage” in a villa that “has been converted into a...
WORLD
AFP

Toll mounts as Brazil storm rescuers retrieve more bodies

Rescue workers pulled more bodies Saturday from the muddy wreckage left by devastating floods and landslides in the Brazilian city of Petropolis, where the death toll rose to 146, including 26 children. In a dense fog, workers dug with spades and shovels through the rubble and muck as the search churned through its fifth day with little hope of finding more survivors. An AFP photographer saw rescuers carrying out two recovered corpses in body bags in the hard-hit neighborhood of Alto da Serra, as relatives sobbed in the street. In the heart of the disaster zone, rescue workers occasionally blew loud whistles to call for silence and listen for signs of life.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

‘You feel powerless’: Families devastated following Brazil’s deadly mudslides

PETRÓPOLIS, Brazil — With a gardening tool in hand, Gisela Arcaminate searched through the mud and rubble Wednesday hoping to find her daughter. Arcaminate along with other volunteers are still searching for people missing after torrential rain caused flooding and mudslides, destroying houses, streets and much of the infrastructure of the city of Petrópolis, just north of Rio de Janeiro.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK weather: Heavy snow to fall in England today as Met Office issues warnings for ice, wind and rain

The Met Office has issued stark weather warnings for snow, ice, rain and wind over the next three days in the wake of record-breaking gusts brought by Storm Eunice.Two yellow weather warnings had already been issued for Saturday, with wintry showers expected to hit parts of Scotland and northwest England, while the southwest and south coast are likely to be battered by further strong winds.A third weather warning has also been issued between 11am and 3pm today in anticipation of a short period of heavy snow likely to cause some temporary disruption on roads.⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️Snow...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Ethiopia starts generating power at Nile mega-dam

Ethiopia began generating electricity from its mega-dam on the Blue Nile on Sunday, a milestone in the controversial multi-billion dollar project. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, accompanied by high-ranking officials, toured the power station and pressed a series of buttons on an electronic screen, a move that officials said initiated production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

323K+
Followers
286K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy