ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Bird flu found in New York, officials confirm

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X9xYm_0eKZrgcF00

NEW YORK (AP) — A highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in a non-commercial backyard flock of birds on Long Island in New York.

Samples from the flock were tested at the Cornell University Animal Health Diagnostic Center and confirmed at a USDA laboratory in Ames, Iowa. The USDA announced the confirmation on Saturday.

Teen boy dies in East Nashville after forklift incident

New York state officials have quarantined the site in Suffolk County and officials said birds on the affected properties “will be depopulated to prevent the spread of disease.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says the recent detections do not present an immediate public health concern.

No human cases of these viruses have been detected in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Bird Flu#Long Island#East Nashville#Ap#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy