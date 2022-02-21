ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Assembly committee knocks down measure to recall 2020 electors

By Erik Gunn
Wisconsin Examiner
Wisconsin Examiner
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TVmYZ_0eKZrbCc00

Assembly Democrats have attempted to drive a stake in the heart of a resolution from a Republican lawmaker who has demanded that his party recall Wisconsin’s presidential electors from 2020 — a demand that is impossible to fulfill and sparked conflict inside the Legislature’s GOP caucus .

The Assembly’s Republican leader twice publicly renounced the rogue resolution, but leaders of the Democratic caucus say that wasn’t enough to quell the measure. On Thursday evening, the Democrats orchestrated a unanimous vote by the Assembly Rules Committee that kept the resolution off the Assembly floor this week.

Rep. Greta Neubauer (D-Racine) (Screenshot | Isiah Holmes)

“We felt that it is crucial for there to be a clear answer to those people who are calling for the recall of Wisconsin’s electors: That will not be happening in the Assembly,” Rep. Greta Neubauer (D-Racine), the Assembly minority leader, told the Wisconsin Examiner on Friday.

Rep. Timothy Ramthun (R-Campbellsport) created a stir when he introduced a resolution on the Assembly floor last month for the Legislature to recall the 10 Wisconsin electors who cast the state’s votes for Joe Biden on Dec. 14, 2020.

Multiple audits and court rulings have all upheld the validity of Biden’s 20,000-vote win in the November election. Nevertheless, on Jan. 25 Ramthun took the unusual step of interrupting a vote on another bill to introduce his resolution ( AJR-120 ) before the entire Assembly — apparently hoping to force an immediate floor vote on the recall demand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l0Q6n_0eKZrbCc00 Instead the Assembly’s GOP leader sent the measure to the Rules Committee, which schedules legislation for the chamber. The committee chair, Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna), tweeted from the floor : “Rep Ramthun just attempted to pass an Assembly resolution to recall WI’s presidential electors. Not only is it illegal, it’s just plain unconstitutional. As chair of the Rules Committee, there is ZERO chance I will advance this illegal resolution. #EndofStory.”

Assembly Democrats weren’t satisfied with that outcome, however. Republican leaders “had an opportunity … to make clear that it was not going forward,” Neubauer said Friday. “And instead they deflected by sending this resolution to our committee [the Rules Committee].”

Steineke had already batted down a similar Ramthun draft resolution in November, stating then : “There will be no action taken by the Assembly on this resolution.” In a Nov. 1 memo, the nonpartisan Legislative Council, which provides lawmakers with legal guidance, declared : “There is no mechanism in state or federal law for the Legislature to reverse certified votes cast by the Electoral College and counted by Congress.”

Neubauer and Rep. Mark Spreitzer (D-Beloit) say Democrats were frustrated that more GOP leaders have not explicitly renounced the Ramthun recall resolution.

On Thursday, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) told reporters that local GOP party activists who want the election “decertified” have been told “time and time again [that] is unconstitutional and impossible to achieve.”

Rep. Mark Spreitzer (D-Beloit)

But that was an exception, Spreitzer told the Wisconsin Examiner Friday. “The only person on the Republican leadership side that was really saying anything here was Jim Steineke, who is retiring.”

“The Republicans have tried to play both sides,” Neubauer said Friday, “and have not been clear about whether they supported the resolution from Rep. Ramthun to recall Wisconsin’s electors.”

Ramthun supporters circulated the names of all the lawmakers on the Rules Committee, and Spreitzer, one of six Democrats on the panel, said his office was bombarded with calls and emails about the measure.

“I’ve had over 600 contacts to my office,” Spreitzer said. Democrats wanted to “make clear to these folks that this resolution is not going to move forward, and that it’s not just Jim Steineke that’s blocking it.”

After Thursday’s Assembly floor session, the Rules Committee met to finalize the coming week’s floor calendar. Spreitzer made a motion to put Ramthun’s resolution on the calendar, and Neubauer seconded it.

The motion failed unanimously — ensuring that the resolution will not come to the floor. Although Vos objected to Spreitzer voting against his own motion, Spreitzer said he had confirmed in advance with the Legislative Reference Bureau that nothing in the Assembly Rules or Robert’s Rules of Order prevented that.

“Every Wisconsinite should know where their elected leaders stand on the question of the legitimacy of the 2020 election,” Neubauer said Friday. “We thought that it was critical that Assembly Republican leadership be on the record on this issue for the integrity of our democracy.”

Neubauer said she hoped that the unanimous and bipartisan committee vote, with leaders included, would make it clear that the resolution will not go forward and put the issue to rest.

As Ramthun campaigns for the GOP nomination in the 2022 governor’s race, however, the doubts among a segment of the party’s voters seem likely to fester, regardless of the evidence.

In a TV appearance on Sunday, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu told WKOW Capitol Bureau Chief A.J. Bayatpour that Biden had more “raw” votes in Wisconsin. But he demurred on the question of whether the president’s victory was legitimate — saying “it’s tough to give a certain answer to that.” He cited changes in procedures that made it easier for people to cast their ballots in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rebecca Kleefisch, whom Vos has endorsed for the GOP nomination in the governor’s race, previously said that Biden won the Wisconsin vote, but has since shifted her position, declining to say that the 2020 results were legitimate , according to the Associated Press.

Neubauer said Friday that Democrats would seek to end the partisan review of the election by former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gabelman, whom Vos has appointed.

“We will also be pushing back against the Republicans’ attempts to use misinformation about the last election to justify changes to our electoral system,” Neubauer added, and the caucus will not support any bills “that would restrict eligible voters’ access to the ballot.”

Spreitzer acknowledged that Thursday’s vote probably won’t change the minds of people “who have bought into the conspiracy theories” about the 2020 election. “But I hope it will at least send a signal that this Legislature is not going to take the action that they want.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Assembly committee knocks down measure to recall 2020 electors appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner .

Comments / 0

Related
Wisconsin Examiner

With little evidence, felon tells Assembly committee there were thousands of illegal votes

A so-called “database analyst” presented what he said was evidence of millions of illegal voter registrations and hundreds of thousands of illegal votes in the 2020 election to the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections on Wednesday.  Peter Bernegger, the grandson of the founders of sausage company Hillshire Farms who was convicted of bank fraud […] The post With little evidence, felon tells Assembly committee there were thousands of illegal votes appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Ron Johnson is crazy like a fox

Today’s  Republican Party, with the exception of Mitch McConnell — who, god help us, is now  the GOP’s voice of reason — appears to have given up on the idea of representing mainstream voters.  The lunatic fringe of the Republican party in Wisconsin has three candidates for governor so far — Rep. Timothy Ranthum (R-Campbellsport), […] The post Ron Johnson is crazy like a fox appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin Supreme Court’s horrible ruling on absentee voting

On Friday afternoon the Wisconsin Supreme Court made a really bad decision. It refused to extend a stay on a ridiculous circuit court decision not only on the use of drop boxes through the April 5 elections in Wisconsin, but also on the ability of people to get assistance in the delivery of their absentee ballots […] The post Wisconsin Supreme Court’s horrible ruling on absentee voting appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Washington Examiner

Biden electors recall architect running for Wisconsin governor

A Wisconsin lawmaker pushing to reverse President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory in the state is gearing up for a gubernatorial campaign. Republican state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, fresh off of introducing a resolution to recall Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes for Biden, filed paperwork Thursday with the state to run for governor and appears to be setting his focus on election security.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Urban Milwaukee

Assembly Committee Hears Unsupported Claims of Voter Fraud

A so-called “database analyst” presented what he said was evidence of millions of illegal voter registrations and hundreds of thousands of illegal votes in the 2020 election to the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections on Wednesday. Peter Bernegger, the grandson of the founders of sausage company Hillshire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WausauPilot

Wisconsin elections officials knock down conspiracy claims

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s top elections officials systematically knocked down a series of conspiracy theories about the state’s voter records and election administration during a public hearing Wednesday before a legislative committee chaired by a Republican who has helped elevate the claims. The hearing before the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Mail

Joe Manchin calls on Senate to pass changes to the 135-year-old Electoral Count Act that would make clear VP can't overturn an election: Republicans worried Democrats will shoehorn stalled voting rights provisions into bill

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin is leading the bipartisan effort to reform the 135-year-old Electoral Count Act, which former President Donald Trump's allies tried to use to have Vice President Mike Pence overturn the 2020 election. Politico reported Wednesday that Manchin is trying to fast track a bill -...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Steineke
Person
Greta Neubauer
Person
Robin Vos
Person
Rebecca Kleefisch
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Devin Lemahieu
TIME

In Blow to McCarthy, Supreme Court Says Congress Can Keep Voting from Home

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. In a functional Washington, the three branches of government have a quiet understanding: they’ll check and cajole, temper and troll. Congress has no problem denying confirmations for top Administration jobs on whims—and they do—while the White House has no trouble sending an agenda that may run counter to incumbent lawmakers’ interests down Pennsylvania Avenue. The Supreme Court can tell both to tear-up their work and start from scratch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court rejects House Republicans' challenge to pandemic-era voting rules

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by Republican lawmakers to pandemic-related proxy voting rules set by Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Democratic-led House of Representatives that were tailored to limit exposure to COVID-19. The voting rules, implemented in May 2020, allow members of the 435-seat House to serve as proxies for colleagues in quarantine or otherwise unable to cast floor votes in the chamber. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and other lawmakers had asked the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision that allowed the remote voting rules to remain in effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Legislature#Wisconsin Assembly#Democrats#Republican#Gop#Democratic#The Wisconsin Examiner#The Rules Committee
Salon

Romney family battle breaks out as Mitt criticizes niece's RNC effort to censure Cheney, Kinzinger

U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on September 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is planning to hold a vote to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgs Supreme Court seat, with U.S. President Donald Trump expected to unveil his nominee as early as Friday or Saturday. (Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Senate Republicans Are Pretending They’re Upset the GOP Condoned the Capitol Attack

Over the past four years, many members of the Republican Party have gotten extremely good at doing a little dance with extremism. It’s a cute ritual. They flirt with a transgressive policy, make sure it has every possibility of becoming part of our lives, and then publicly express grave concern and disappointment when that policy becomes widespread. The best recent example of this has been the GOP’s reaction to the Jan. 6 insurrection and the Big Lie conspiracy theories that fuel the far-right’s desire to overturn President Biden’s election win.  Politico reported Tuesday morning that Senate Republicans are “furious” with RNC...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Beast

How Democrats Already Won an Unexpected Election Battle

When states started the all-important process of drawing the next decade’s congressional districts last year, Democratic officials were caught on the horns of a dilemma: Should they take the moral high road, or the road to a House majority?. There was no question about what Republicans would do. They’ve...
U.S. POLITICS
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin Examiner

997
Followers
820
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wisconsin Examiner is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site offering a fresh perspective on politics and policy in our state. As the largest news bureau covering state government, the Examiner will offer investigative reporting and daily coverage dedicated to the public interest. In Wisconsin’s great progressive tradition, we aim to hold the powerful accountable to the people, follow the money, and dig out the truth. Although we give you the inside scoop, we are not a publication for “insiders.” Instead, we cover stories and voices that too often go unheard. We take our inspiration from the motto emblazoned on a ceiling in our state Capitol: “The Will of the People Is the Law of the Land.” The Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence.

 https://wisconsinexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy