Environment

First Warn 5: Monday morning, Feb. 21

WNEM
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning conditions are quiet are the area....

www.wnem.com

22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Arctic front moves in Saturday bringing snow squalls, falling temperatures

Tonight, we’ll continue to see decreasing cloud cover and start the night under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will quickly fall into the upper teens to lower 20s before warming back up. Winds will remain quite gusty into the overnight as we turn southwesterly at 10-15 mph. Clouds will be on the increase early Saturday […]
ENVIRONMENT
KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory issued for late Monday and Tuesday

Read below the latest messages from the National Weather Service in La Crosse, WI and Des Moines, IA. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service La Crosse WI 312 PM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 ...A Prolonged Winter Storm Will Affect the Area With A Wintry Mix and Snow Monday afternoon through Tuesday... .A cold front over southern Minnesota will continue to push south across the area through tonight bringing and end to the balmy temperatures. Monday, snow will spread from the Dakotas into Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. The heavier band of snow should be north of the area. Farther south, warmer temperatures will be drawn northward over the cold front with a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain developing. The precipitation appears light Monday, but even a small amount of freezing rain can produce impacts to travel. The freezing drizzle and freezing rain is expected to increase Monday afternoon and Monday night, with potentially a decrease in intensity overnight. A second band of snow develops Tuesday and this band should bring additional light to moderate amounts of snow to the area with the higher amounts along and north of I90. The freezing rain may accumulate 0.01 to a tenth or two for parts of northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. MNZ079-086>088-WIZ017-029-032>034-210515- /O.NEW.KARX.WW.Y.0008.220222T0000Z-220223T0000Z/ Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Taylor-Clark-Buffalo-Trempealeau- Jackson- Including the cities of Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Medford, Neillsville, Alma, Arcadia, Whitehall, and Black River Falls 312 PM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Although there will be light snow Monday, the bulk of the snow accumulations are expected Tuesday. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 PM Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.
ENVIRONMENT
KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory issued for today: Here's the breakdown by county

A Wind Advisory ( noon to 9PM CST) and a Winter Weather Advisory (until 10PM CST) have been issued across the KIMT viewing area this morning. A band of snow showers associated with a cold front this afternoon will move through the region. Blowing snow and reduced visibility under a mile will be possible. Temperatures will quickly drop following a rapid spike in temperatures before noon nearing 30 degrees. This could result in a quick flash freeze situation of any melted snow.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WETM

Snow squall likely in the Twin Tiers Saturday morning

Waking up to a cold and windy Saturday. A wind advisory is in effect until 10 PM for the Southern Tier and 7 PM for the Northern tier. Wind speeds from the southwest reach as high as 20 MPH today due to a strong Alberta Clipper staying just to the north of the Twin Tiers. Gusts greater than 40 MPH are likely. A chance for lake-effect snow showers this morning and afternoon due to a fast moving cold front. The fast winds and snow mean a snow squall is possible late in the morning, with snow showers lasting only about 30 minutes, snowfall only reaching below a half an inch, and blowing snow greatly reducing visibilities. Highs today reach the upper 20’s, but temperatures decrease throughout the day after the cold front moves out of the region.
ENVIRONMENT
WOOD

Several Chances for Snow Over the Next 10 Days

We have several chances for snow during the next week and a half. The above map shows the % chance of 2″ or more snowfall over the next 72 hours. There’s a high chance of that in the U.P. and Northwest Lower Michigan. Here’s radar. This should update...
ENVIRONMENT
KELOLAND TV

Preparing For Wintry Weather Across KELOLAND – Storm Center AM Update: Sunday, February 20

Today is when things start to come undone after a deceptively calm and unseasonably warm (For some) first half of the weekend. A cold front will move southward through the area during this time. To the south of this boundary, we’ll get one more warm day with highs in the 50s and even a few low 60s at times. We’ll see 40s to the north, but temperatures will go into a free fall soon after being achieved.
ENVIRONMENT
KULR8

Treacherous Travel and Heavy Snow

Initial snowfall for early Sunday evening will melt, allowing for the wet/slushy layer to freeze up Sunday night as temperatures fall and the sun sets. Heavy snow combined with the layer of ice at the surface will make travel increasingly treacherous during the overnight period, especially along I-90 and Highway 212 through Tuesday night. Snow is expected to quickly intensifies Sunday evening and dissipate towards Monday morning. Accumulating snow will end sometime midday Monday but flurries will linger into Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
Wbaltv.com

Warm Friday with temps in the 60's, snow expected Sunday

Meteorologist Ava Marie says it will be sunny, mild and breezy again today. Expect to see more clouds on Saturday, and a slightly cooler breeze. Temperatures will be turning much colder by Sunday and a light rain/snow mix developing Saturday night. Then changing to a wet snow on Sunday morning. Roads could turn slick early on Sunday as temperatures briefly dip near freezing. The snow should end by the afternoon, with a trace to 1” of accumulation possible.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Sunshine, warmer with a gusty wind, unsettled week

High pressure will build in and provide another day of sunshine. After a cold start in the teens, a milder southwesterly flow will will raise temperatures into the 40s this afternoon. Tonight will not be as cold, with morning readings in the low 30s. Monday will be even warmer, as readings climb into the 50s. […]
ENVIRONMENT

