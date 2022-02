HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — If you take the Selmon Expressway overnight you'll want to take note of upcoming closures that could impact your commute. The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority is conducting "routine maintenance" during the next two months at all toll gantry sites. According to a press release, intermittent nighttime lane and ramp closures will also occur.

