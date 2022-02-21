Fentanyl, heroin found in passed out man’s car in Goodlettsville, police say

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man was charged Sunday morning after police said they found him passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in Goodlettsville.

According to a warrant, around 12:45 a.m., officers found Billy Basham, 29, drifting in and out of consciousness at a Shell gas station located at 150 Long Hollow Pike with a large amount of cash in his lap. When Basham awoke, police said he admitted to “shooting heroin about an hour” prior.

When officers searched his car, they said they found scales, three grams of fentanyl, 2.8 grams of heroin, four Suboxone pills, and $3,028 in U.S. currency.

Basham is faced with four separate charges, including a felony drug offense.

