Monday Midday Forecast: Rain and storm chances today, temperatures drop later this week

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers through the afternoon. Storms will be a possibility along the Red River tonight. A couple of those storms may track as far south as the Interstate 30 corridor. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 77. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few showers and storms north of the area. We may see some lighter less intense thunderstorm activity in some of our Northern counties. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 66. Winds: SW 15-20 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms. Most storms will stay below severe limits. another very warm day is expected. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 46. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and much colder as a cold front straddles its way through the area. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 43. High: 46. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers around throughout your Thursday. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 37. High: 44. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a couple of showers. We’ll see the coldest temperatures Friday morning. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 28. High: 46. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers here and there. Low: 33. High: 49. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 32. High: 58. Winds: Ne 5 MPH.

