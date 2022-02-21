ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City NSDAR Chapter attends Massing of the Colors ceremony

Sun City West Independent
The Military Order of the World Wars held their annual Massing of the Colors and Service of Remembrance Ceremony Feb. 15 at the Palm Ridge center in Sun City West, Arizona.

MOWW ceremonies are held annually across the United States. The organization was created at the suggestion of General of the Armies John J. “Black Jack” Pershing in 1919. Membership is open to U.S. citizens who served honorably on active duty in the uniformed Armed Forces during all wars, the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Public Health Service as commissioned, warrant or flight officer.

Membership is also open to any direct lineal descendant from a qualifying officer.

The members motto of the Order is “It is nobler to serve than to be served.”

Patriotic music was provided by the Desert Brass Band under Music Director Charles Musgrave. The Missing Man Table Ceremony was conducted by the AFJROTC Peoria High School Honor Guard and the guest speaker was Retired USAF Col Thomas H. Kirk Jr., who served during the Korean War and the Vietnam War. His boomer plane was shot down and he spent almost six years in the POW Hanoi prison camp.

Sun City Agua Fria National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter member Mary Hart participated in the presentation of the colors by carrying the Chapter’s flag for the posting and retiring the colors. Flag bearers carried their organizations flags from various MOWW chapters, Northwest Valley Veterans’ Association Units, JROTC Units from various High Schools and other patriotic organizations that honor U.S. veterans who have served in various wars.

Visit aguafriaarizonadar.weebly.com.

