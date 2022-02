Catholic Daughters Court #2278 of Our Lady of Lourdes is sponsoring a shred-a-thon 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 9 in the parking lot, 19002 N. 128th Ave.

There is a five box limit. Donations are accepted to help charities.

Catholic Daughters meets at Our Lady of Lourdes Madonna Hall 9 a.m. on the third Wednesday of each month, September to May.

Call 623-760-8479 or email rosemaryd4@cox.net.