Sun City West Republican club slates next meeting, speakers

The Sun City West Republican Club will gather Saturday, March 5 at Church on the Green, 19051 R.H. Johnson Blvd. Social time is at 8:30 a.m. with coffee and pastry available, and the meeting starts at 9 a.m.

A $2 donation will be accepted at the door, which helps to pay for the room rental.

Speakers are Mark Brnovich, candidate for United States Senate and current Arizona Attorney General, and Kimberly Yee, candidate for reelection as Arizona Treasurer.

Brnovich’s platform for Senate includes securing the boarder, restoring election integrity, defending freedom and taking on crony capitalism. He is the son of immigrants who fled communism in the former Yugoslavia in search of freedom.

Yee oversees Arizona’s $40 billion state budget and payments. She has increased assets from $15.5 billion to $25 billion a 60% increase in two years.

All Republicans and Independents from the Sun Cities and surrounding areas are welcome to attend our meetings.

Visit scwrepublicans.com.