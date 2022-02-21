Five things every entrepreneur should do when starting a company

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again, you have to tailor your resume to get through applicant tracking systems (ATS). According to Harvard Business Review, while 88 percent of employers agree ATS is still far from perfect, rejecting qualified candidates for high and middle-skilled positions, 94 percent of employers surveyed still use these systems to filter candidates.
Russ Heddleston is the co-founder and CEO of DocSend, which sold to Dropbox for $165 million in 2021. Russ's co-founded startup was a raging success, but there are thousands of startup concepts that flop. How can you avoid making this same mistake? You need to know how to read the market and assess whether there is a need for your product. The answer to this is product-market fit research, says Success Story podcast co-host John Defterios.
What I've learned about B2B marketing talking to 11 marketing experts: it's about knowing your customers and giving them what they want, in the form they want it, then it's about tactics. I believe that connecting with experts in your industry and learning from them is still an underused exercise.
Amazon's profits have skyrocketed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with some reports clocking in over 200% increases for one of the world's most profitable companies. This understandably has culminated in a higher employee demand, especially for warehouse and delivery jobs with the company. Article continues below advertisement. There's...
Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs and rethinking what they want when it comes to work and work-life balance. Companies are responding, meeting their employees' needs in areas like remote work, flexible hours, four-day workweeks, compensation and more. This story is part of a series looking at the "Great Reshuffle" and the shift in workplace culture that is taking place right now.
The Great Resignation era signals a long simmering issue that came to a boil over the last two years: Black people are looking for more out of their careers. Four million Americans quit their jobs in July 2021 and those numbers are continuing to rise. The Great Resignation era we’re in now signals a long simmering issue that came to a boil over the last two years: workers are looking for more out of their careers, particularly Black people.
On this episode of the Behind Her Empire podcast, Daria Burke, a leader on fashion and technology, talks about reinventing yourself and switching careers. Burke had a solid career working in marketing and analysis, working with major brands like Lancôme and Yves Saint Laurent. As her interest in beauty...
Executives at IBM IBM, +0.65% referred to the company’s older workers as “dinobabies” in internal email correspondence, according to a new age-discrimination lawsuit. These emails were submitted as evidence in an ageism case that former IBM employees have brought against the company. The lawsuit, with its origins in 2018, started after IBM eliminated jobs for more than 20,000 U.S. employees over the age of 40, representing 60% of its total job cuts in the U.S. during those years, according to ProPublica.
Yoga, hiking, outdoor campfires, communal dining, and other amenities await any new hires and other employees at Salesforce. The Silicon Valley cloud-based software giant has signed a multi-year lease to book a 140-room, 75-acre resort in Scotts Valley, California, just 70 miles south of San Francisco. The wellness retreat, known...
Are you considering earning your business management degree online? You might be wondering about the course requirements, core skills, and career paths for business management majors. Our guide walks through everything you need to know before enrolling in an online business management program. What is an online bachelor's degree in...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Charles Bryant is turning 40 next month, but in some ways, his career path feels like he’s just graduating high school again. And he’s nowhere near where he expected to be at this point in his life.
Any organization – even whole countries – can rise or fall depending solely on how capable their leader is. But what exactly makes a great leader?. For startups, a capable leader is even more crucial as uncertainty prevails in nearly every area of business. Here are the results...
In 2020, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic changed the way many Americans worked, as companies closed their doors to limit workplace contamination. The uncertainty around Covid-19 caused people to seek hope in religion and spirituality, resulting in an industry boom. For many Black women, like Shontel Anestasia, the current spiritual boom is not only a way to connect to one's higher self, but also a means of making money.
The CEO of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants told CNBC on Wednesday that unruly diners have cost his business $750,000 a year in security costs. "We never spent a dollar on security in our restaurants prior to Covid," Cameron Mitchell said. "It's difficult for managers," on top of short staffing as well...
Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. Today: Is the person you interviewed the same person showing up on the first day of work? Plus, injuries at Amazon fulfillment centers and turnover among customer service agents. —Amber Burton, reporter (email | twitter) A lesson in fake interviews. You might have seen...
