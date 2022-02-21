ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omeros: Despite Its Promise, The CRL Is A Huge Obstacle

Omeros was handed a CRL for narsoplimab. I see I covered Omeros (OMER) many times over the years, with the last coverage focusing on the PDUFA delay last year. In October, the stock was devastated by a CRL or Complete Response Letter from the FDA. Here's my take on what's left...

IN THIS ARTICLE
