Retail

It’s Up: Stadium Goods Renovates Soho Store To Enhance Shopping Experience

By Martin Berrios
 2 days ago

One of the world’s most beloved sneaker stores is about to get even better. Stadium Goods has renovated their SoHo store and we are here for it.

Since opening in 2015, Stadium Goods’ Soho store at 47 Howard Street has long been a staple in Lower Manhattan. Founded and staffed by sneaker connoisseurs with deep roots in the culture and community they serve, it remains a key destination in the epicenter of streetwear and hub for sneaker culture including being the home for Complex’s Sneaker Shopping , and activations with iconic celebs including DJ Khaled, ASAP Ferg, and more.

As retail stores continue to reopen, Stadium Goods’ Soho store is joining the return to NYC retail by providing customers an elevated and immersive shopping experience from beginning to end with its newly renovated and expansive location. The expansion features the opening of 305 Canal Street, providing a full block through retail experience, and growing the footprint of the store to 2,860 square feet. Patrons will also be treated to a newly upgraded museum-quality Trophy Case, a modified 360-degree circular cash wrap to accommodate both sides, sock bar, and a fitting room.

In conjunction with the face lift the brand also debuts their STADIUM 2 collection . Key styles in the new collection include an iconic Varsity Letterman Jacket, Heavyweight Tricot Jacket, work-wear-inspired Barn Coat, and a cozy French terry Oversized Cardigan, among others. You can catch the STADIUM 2 drip here.

