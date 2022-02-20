Historic First: Tracy Morgan Will Become The First Black Person To Receive The Friars Club Icon Award

F rom making his on-screen debut as Hustle Man on the 90s sitcom Martin to starring on Saturday Night Live for seven seasons, comedian and actor Tracy Morgan has cemented himself as a power player in entertainment. He will receive a special honor for his contributions to the industry. According to The Hollywood Reporter , the New York native will be bestowed with the Friars Club Entertainment Icon Award.

The honor is historic as Morgan will become the first Black person to receive the award. From television to film and stand-up, Morgan has played an instrumental role in shaping the landscape of comedy. Throughout his career, he’s starred in memorable shows and movies, including his own series “The Tracy Morgan Show.” Other notable appearances include “The Longest Yard,” “First Sunday” and “Coming 2 America. “ Most recently, Morgan’s work in “The Last O.G.” has garnered him nominations for NAACP Image Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Morgan says he’s honored to join the collective of legendary comedians and entertainers who the Friars Club has celebrated. “The Friars is a legendary part of New York City and comedy, two of my favorite things,” he shared in a statement, according to the news outlet. “Some of my biggest influences were in and out of there… I’m following in the footsteps of greatness… I’m humbled and looking forward to a crazy night.” He’s slated to receive the award on May 26. Proceeds from the ceremony—which will pay homage to the late Bob Saget and Betty White —will go towards Stand Up to Cancer. Past honorees include Robert De Niro , Tony Bennett , Billy Crystal and others.

News about Morgan’s historic milestone comes after it was announced he will guest star on “The Neighborhood” alongside Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold . The project will be his first live-action network comedy feature since he appeared on 30 Rock .

