Albuquerque, NM

Nevada pastor wanted for sex crimes against children arrested in New Mexico

By Allison Giron
 20 hours ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pastor on the run from Nevada police has been arrested in Albuquerque. KLAS reports that Reynaldo Crespin was wanted for four counts of sexual assault against children and nine total felony counts.

Crespin was picked up in far southeast Albuquerque on Doe Lane near Southern. Crespin was previously a second-grade teacher at an elementary school and was also a pastor at a church.

#Sex Crimes#Crime#Nevada Police
