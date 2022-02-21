Keeping a close watch on Tonawanda Creek as flood threat lingers

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - One flooding threat remains across Western New York as Tonawanda Creek at Rapids is under a continued Flood Warning posted by the National Weather Service.

Residents along the creek in both Erie and Niagara counties and in Lockport are all too familiar with the slower rise to the creek following typical ice jam flooding in the region. Forecasters at the National Weather Service early Monday predicted the creek was potentially at its crest and would subside slowly in the coming hours and days.

Flood stage readings observed(in blue) and the forecast in purple as of early Monday from NOAA Buffalo - Check LIVE status by clocking the image Photo credit NOAA Buffalo

The National Weather Service has continued a Flood Warning for the creek until early Tuesday.

FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Tonawanda Creek At Rapids.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Moderate flood, some residential flooding with widespread road closures in North Clarence, east into Newstead and Royalton. Water begins to back up into smaller creeks such as Ransom, Black, Beeman, Gott, and Mud Creeks. Flooding in some low lying areas along Tonawanda Creek Road, Rapids Road, and Wolcott Road, with widespread farmland flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 10:00 PM EST Monday the stage was 13.8 feet and falling.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 PM EST Monday was 13.9 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Tuesday evening and continue falling to 11.4 feet Wednesday evening.

- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.8 feet on 04/05/2005.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood