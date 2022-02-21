Man shot while driving on the I-10 expressway in N.O.

A man was shot several times while driving on US90B - Pontchartrain Expressway near the Crescent City Connection.

It happened at about 2:25 a.m. Monday morning in the eastbound lanes at the Tchoupitoulas Street exit according to police.

Initial NOPD reports show that the man was traveling on US90B when he sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.