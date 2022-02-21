ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Ukrainians, Russians pray for family members in Europe as tensions rise between both countries

By Gretchen Kernbach, Action News Jax
 20 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a trying time for local Ukrainians and Russians who have family currently residing in Eastern Europe.

Reportedly, close to 75% of Russia’s conventional forces are now poised at the Ukrainian border, possibly to attack within days.

The First Russian-Ukrainian Baptist Church of Jacksonville preached a special message on Sunday.

“It was my request to pray specifically for the Ukrainian people and for the Russian people,” Reverend Anatoli Kadaev said.

As tensions between Ukraine and Russia worsen, local congregation members are staying strong for each other as many of them have family in the two countries.

Vitaly Rymar has two nieces and a nephew who live in Ukraine.

“Of course they are scared because in the press they’re saying he will invade today or he will invade two days from here, or three days from here,” Rymar said.

Rymar said his family had to prepare an emergency go-bag in case of an invasion. However, if the time comes he says they’re unsure what to do.

“They are saying they don’t know where to go but if they need to go they would, but they don’t know where,” Rymar said.

With nearly 200,000 Russian troops surrounding its smaller neighbor, Ukrainians as well as the U.S. and its allies are bracing for war.

Ukrainians and Russians in Jacksonville are doing the same.

“I just pray that God would give them some strength,” Rymar said.

At the Lake Shore Baptist Church, they’re waiting and watching in suspense for their home countries’ fates, but they’re watching together.

Russia continues to say it has no plans to invade. U.S. officials said President Biden is still willing to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin and is open to any opportunity to use diplomacy to prevent war.

