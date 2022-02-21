Potholes costing metro Detroiters hundreds in damages

Once an incredible project car, this Challenger sat for years before finding a home with its current owner of ten years. When it comes to car enthusiasts, we all abide by a few unspoken rules to keep our passion alive and sustainable. Some of these include: driving your car how it was meant to operate but not abusing it, budgeting for parts and planning out the build, and finally, you should never put a lien on your car. Often, these types of loans end with the borrower not paying off their debts, resulting in the loss of what is likely their most valuable asset. This can be devastating for car enthusiasts like us, but there is a brighter side to these poorly thought-out financial pitfalls. When a car is repoed or taken by a lender due to unfulfilled payments, they usually sell it a short while later. That's exactly how one man ended up obtaining what would later become the pride and joy of his automotive adventure.

BUYING CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO