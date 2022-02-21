ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Clouds on the increase before rain rolls in later!

By Raquel Dominguez
WBKO
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After seeing a gorgeous weekend, things are going to take a turn starting today. This morning will be quiet, though clouds will be on the increasing trend through the next few hours. We’ll be mostly cloudy into this afternoon with temperatures topping out in...

www.wbko.com

